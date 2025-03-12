Jamahal Hill and Jalin Turner have heartwarming exchange on Instagram following the latter's retirement from MMA at only 29

Jamahal Hill voiced his support for Jalin Turner following the lightweight's official retirement announcement.

On March 8, Turner suffered ufc-313-jalin-turner-vs-ignacio-bahamondes-full-video-highlights" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">a first-round submission loss against Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313, his fourth defeat in five fights.

Following the disappointing result, Turner announced he was retiring from professional MMA in an emotional statement.

The 29-year-old took a few days to think about the decision before confirming his retirement on Instagram with an extended message featuring this quote:

"Thank you for all the love and support!I started training mma at 18 in 2013 I started training in my backyard, a SoCal, LA born, IE raised kid with no path and a big dream. God opened the door to MMA when I didn’t know where else to go... I’m sorry I lost my focus and fire earlier than ever expected. 29 years young time is on my good side.I wish I could reply to everyone’s messages.Just know all the positivity has helped me more than you all know I appreciate it all!"

Former UFC light heavyweight world champion Jamahal Hill had this to say in the comment section of Turner's Instagram post:

"👏🏾🔥 congratulations on take a dream and making it reality!!!"

Turner responded by thanking Hill:

"Thank you bro! It was quite a dang journey! Glad we got to chop it up at events man you are a real one 💯🫡"

'Sweet Dreams' followed up with this message:

"me too bro appreciate you and wish the best on whatever is next!"

Hill's and Turner's Instagram comments

Jalin Turner fought in the UFC 13 times between 2018 and 2024, establishing a promotional record of 7-6.

Take a look at Turner's entire retirement post on Instagram below:

Jamahal Hill looks to end two-fight skid next month

In April 2024, Jamahal Hill lost his opportunity to regain the UFC light heavyweight title due to a first-round knockout loss against Alex Pereira.

Nine months later, 'Sweet Dreams' failed to bounce back, suffering a third-round TKO loss against Jiri Prochazka.

On April 26, the number four-ranked Hill looks to re-enter the 205-pound title picture in a fight night main event against Khalil Rountree Jr.

The action-packed matchup goes down inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

