Jamahal Hill lists injuries that forced him out of UFC 303 in latest statement: "This is only making me hungrier"

Jamahal Hill recently disclosed the injuries that forced him to withdraw from UFC 303. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was set to face Carlos Ulberg in the co-headlining bout of the upcoming pay-per-view. However, just two weeks before the June 29 showdown, Hill had to pull out due to a series of injuries.

UFC CEO Dana White announced on Thursday night that former title challenger Anthony Smith will step in to replace Hill against Ulberg. The fight will remain on the main card, but a new co-main event featuring Brian Ortega versus Diego Lopes has been arranged.

Check out Dana White's announcement below:

'Sweet Dreams' recently took to Instagram to reveal the extent of his injuries. He shared that he suffered two tears in his meniscus, a sprained ACL, a Baker's cyst that leaked fluid into the back of his knee, and joint effusion in three different areas. Despite the challenging setback, Hill remained optimistic about his recovery and expressed enthusiasm for returning to the octagon soon:

"2 tears in my meniscus, sprained my ACL, a Baker Cyst that leaked fluid in the back of my knee, and an infusion in some joints!!! There were actually 3 of these. This is only making me hungrier. Be back soon!!!"

Hill shared his injuries on Instagram.

Hill was originally slated to fight Khalil Rountree Jr., but 'The War Horse' was removed from the bout after testing positive for a banned substance, resulting in a two-month suspension.

When Jamahal Hill decided to relinquish his light heavyweight title due to injury

Jamahal Hill secured the vacant light heavyweight title by decisively defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January 2023, continuing his momentum from knockout victories over Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.

However, only six months into his title reign, 'Sweet Dreams' announced last July that he had ruptured his Achilles tendon during a basketball game. Consequently, he chose to voluntarily relinquish his title. He said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt? No, I wouldn't. You have to be consistent. I understand, it's the business. The show must go on. I'm not exempt from that."

Check out Jamahal Hill's video below:

