Jamahal Hill says fan perception of Alex Pereira being "other-worldly" is wrong - "I’m superior to him everywhere"

Jamahal Hill is scheduled to lock horns with Alex Pereira in the light heavyweight title bout headlining UFC 300, and 'Sweet Dreams' is convinced that he'll outclass 'Poatan' when they meet in the octagon.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the former 205-pound champion argued that fan perception of Pereira being an indomitable force is a fallacy. Hill believes he is superior to the Brazilian in every facet of the sport.

"Yes, 100 percent [I will knock him out]. I see myself as superior everywhere. I see myself as a superior striker, as a superior grappler, a superior clinch worker, as a superior thinker. I'm superior to him everywhere in this game."

Furthermore, the 32-year-old added that none of Pereira's performances so far at light heavyweight have impressed him:

"[His fights at light heavyweight] It wasn't something that just blew me away or seemed like it was otherworldly, or ohh, this is the best 205er. Not even close."

Catch Jamahal Hill's comments about Alex Pereira below (3:13):

Hill vacated his title earlier in 2023 following an Achilles tendon injury. The vacant title was later captured by 'Poatan' in a second-round TKO win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295.

UFC 300 is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Apart from the light heavyweight clash, numerous other high-profile bouts, including a BMF matchup between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway and a women's strawweight title clash between reigning champion Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, have been announced for the event.

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: UFC 300 odds

Despite Jamahal Hill's absolute confidence in his abilities to triumph over Alex Pereira at UFC 300, the money lines favor the reigning champion to emerge the victor at the milestone event.

According to Fight Odds, 'Poatan' is a -155 favorite over Hill (+135 underdog) for the matchup. However, the final odds might be significantly different since the fight is almost a month and a half out.

Expand Tweet

Per the current figures, a $100 wager on the champion will yield a return of $164.53, while the same wager on the challenger will result in a more lucrative payout of $235 if 'Sweet Dreams' gets his hand raised.