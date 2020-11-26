James Krause calls out UFC rising star Joaquin Buckley: 'I've asked for the fight twice now'

Tension is building up between James Krause and knockout sensation Joaquin Buckley. The two fighters clearly want to fight each other, but it looks like the UFC has different plans for Buckley.

It has been reported that the promotion is looking to offer Buckley a bout against Julian Marquez at UFC 257, a development which made Krause furious. The UFC welterweight fighter used his social media accounts to express his anger with the indecision surrounding the fight.

"I've asked for the fight twice now. Nobody else from my team is fighting you. It's me or move the f**k on. If they want the fight tell them to send me a contract. If not, I'm done talking about it."

Krause has been making comments about Buckley, going as far as claiming that the new UFC sensation is a 'clown' in real life. Buckley has not taken the words easily and wants a fight against Krause.

"There's other dudes out there that I want to fight, who talking that nonsense, and I really want to give it to em," Buckley said. "Cuz when I hurt em, the referee can't save em. You guys know who I'm talking about. Look up my name on YouTube, you'll see him. He's the only person talking stuff. I don't need to give his name out, just do your homework, and you'll know who I'm talking about. Fight Island, January 23rd."

I am as hyped for Buckley vs Krause as Buckley is #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/1l9lzJzhBH — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 22, 2020

Krause was paying attention to Buckley's words and was quick to react, taunting the 'New Mansa' with another post on social media.

Joaquin Buckley wouldn't say his name during the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan but James Krause was paying attention 👀 (via @TheJamesKrause)#UFC255 pic.twitter.com/NVopXBHyJl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020

James Krause doesn't regard viral KO sensation Joaquin Buckley very highly

Advertisement

It might be hard for Krause and Buckley to actually happen, since Krause, a former lightweight who jumped to fight at welterweight, would have to make an extra effort in gaining even more weight. This is besides the natural size difference between him and Buckley.

“He’s notorious for calling out people two to three classes below him, which to me is such a bitch move,” Krause said. “I just don’t have a lot of respect for people who do that. I don’t see him calling out heavyweights. He’s called a bunch of people out from my gym. A middleweight calling out a lightweight. And then it’s always like, ‘You’re a pussy if you don’t go up.’"

Although Krause has hinted he would make the effort if that meant he would be able to fight Buckley, 'New Mansa' seems to be postponing the challenge and solving his differences with Krause inside the octagon.

Recently, he made a post on social media only to delete it right after. The post suggested that he accepted to fight Julian Marquez in January 2021.