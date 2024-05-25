Jan Błachowicz responds after Kamaru Usman recalls possible matchup against the Pole favoring him: "I will be ready"

Kamaru Usman still believes he would have fared well against Jan Błachowicz despite their difference in size. Naturally, the former UFC light heavyweight champion responded to the all-time great welterweight, taking to X to offer Usman the opportunity to test his assumptions.

Whether the matchup even takes place depends on a number of factors, as it remains unclear what Usman's current career priorities are: reclaiming his welterweight title or pursuing middleweight gold. Nevertheless, he continues to assert that the size difference between him and Błachowicz was exaggerated.

Though Błachowicz thinks otherwise, daring 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to face him.

"If you still feel the same about it @USMAN84kg, let's go. I will be ready."

If Błachowicz is indeed serious about the matchup, the clock is ticking. He is 41 years old and has only won one of his last four bouts, losing twice and drawing once. Meanwhile, Usman hasn't fought since Oct. 21, 2023, when he faced the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Despite coming in on short-notice and getting outwrestled in round one, he gave a good account of himself by having a superior cardio and getting the better of the striking exchanges, such that many felt that he had done enough to either win a split-decision or secure a split-draw.

For now though, the former UFC welterweight champion seems content to expand on his role as a content creator, alongside Henry Cejudo, with whom he founded the now popular Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru Usman & Henry Cejudo podcast.

Kamaru Usman once flirted with fighting at light heavyweight

At the peak of his UFC welterweight title reign, Kamaru Usman was so dominant that he began looking elsewhere for career opportunities. He sought to box Canelo Alvarez, perhaps foolishly according to Dana White, and even entertaining the thought of fighting above his weight class.

Though instead of middleweight, due to his friendship with then 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya, he eyed light heavyweight.

Usman believed that Błachowicz, a former 205-pound champion at the time, would have made for a suitable opponent. Despite fan concerns about the significant size difference, Usman remained confident. Nevertheless, White poured cold water on the welterweight great's dreams of fighting at 205 pounds.