The comedown from the electric UFC 268 event still lingers today. One of the bigger takeaways was that Kamaru Usman gave every reason as to why he might be the welterweight (greatest of all time) GOAT. Placed inside New York's Madison Square Garden venue, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would defend his throne and send Colby Covington away, belt-less, once again.

The UFC welterweight division has housed some absolute greats. Names like BJ Penn, Matt Hughes and, of course, Georges St. Pierre have all competed at 170-pounds in the UFC. A division fraught with contenders, the emerging champions from welterweight have always been crowd-pleasers.

Still, when it comes to determining the very best to compete at welterweight, a comprehensive view of Kamaru Usman's record would have one convinced that he might be the GOAT of 170-pounds. Take a closer look at 5 reasons why Kamaru Usman is now the welterweight GOAT.

#5. Kamaru Usman earned five title defenses in less than three years

Nov. 6, 2021, Kamaru Usman lifted a fifth consecutive title defense after going the distance with Colby Covington at UFC 268. In a rematch stemming from 2019, the welterweight champion reaffirmed his claim to be one of the best 170-pound fighters on the planet. Prior to his rematch with Covington, Usman still had a legitimate right to call himself the welterweight GOAT.

Kamaru Usman was tasked with taking the belt from the heavy hands of Tyron Woodley. At the time, many pegged Woodley as the next fighter to surpass St. Pierre's title defense record (8). While GSP's record holds strong today, Kamaru Usman is right on his tail and has put himself in the discussion for being the welterweight GOAT.

Kamaru Usman defeating Tyron Woodley

The weight of Usman's gold belt continues to increase due to the rubies that he's been adding for each title defense. After his first encounter with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island in 2020, the champion earned a lucrative unanimous decision. While the victory was decisive, many thought, including Masvidal himself, that the fight was closer than what the scorecards suggested.

After lobbying for a rematch, Jorge Masvdial and Usman would meet once again in front of a packed crowd in Jacksonville, FL. A palpable energy was felt throughout the arena. Kamaru Usman cemented himself as a potential welterweight GOAT after knocking Masvidal out cold in their second title affair.

