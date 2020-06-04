UFC 239 Blachowicz v Rockhold

After running through Corey Anderson back in February this year, UFC light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz was sure he was next in line to face the reigning champion Jon Jones in a clash for the UFC light heavyweight title. In fact, Blachowicz thought that it was only a matter of time until the promotion would knock on his door with a contract for the fight.

Four months have passed by since then, and the Polish fighter still hasn't a clue about who he'll fight next as he saw the whole Jon Jones-Dana White negotiation saga go down on social media.

Jones and White had a heated back and forth regarding a failed negotiation that would have seen "Bones" go up a weight class to challenge heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou that ultimately resulted in Jones declaring that he is vacating his light heavyweight title. Jones even suggested that since he's vacating the title, Jan Blachowicz should fight Dominick Reyes for the vacant title.

Jan Blachowicz isn't convinced about Jon Jones actually vacating his title

Although many people including Jones' former rival Daniel Cormier believe that the champion is actually serious about vacating his title, Blachowicz isn't convinced that it is the case. Speaking to MMA Fighting on Tuesday, Blachowicz said that he feels Jones is not quitting and this is only a ploy to make more money and therefore, he is still waiting to face Jones inside the Octagon for the title.

“I’m just a little bit tired of this situation. I’m just waiting. He’s not quitting. He’s not going to retire. I think this is his game to make more money and this is it. But we will see what the UFC will do. I’m just waiting for the UFC moves and that’s it. We will see. If he quits, then I hope my next fight will be for the title against Dominick Reyes. This is my next scenario if he quits but I don’t believe that. I’m still waiting for him.”

Blachowicz believes that Jones is trying to pressurize the UFC into increasing his payment but he doesn't see anything wrong in that because at the end of the day, it's a business and everyone wants to get the best deal.

“Everybody wants big money. I understand that. We do this for money and for fun, also. It’s a job but everybody who is doing this loves doing this. But you also want to make big money on this business. I understand everything that they do.

While Blachowicz has made it clear that he would much rather fight Jones for the title and become the first person to hand Bones a legitimate defeat inside the Octagon, he doesn't mind Fighting Reyes if there's a title on the line.

“Of course. If the fight is going to be for the title, I’m open for this. It’s also going to be a good fight. My next fight will be for the title. I don’t know against who. I don’t know when, but my next fight will be for the title.