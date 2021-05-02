Jan Blachowicz confirms that Glover Teixeira will get the title shot next despite stunning Jiri Prochazka knockout win at UFC Vegas 25

Jan Blachowicz has confirmed that Glover Teixeira will get his long-deserving title shot ahead of Jiri Prochazka despite the Czech's highlight reel knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25.

Promising to stay true to his word, Jan Blachowicz wrote on Twitter-

"For all those who do not know the Slavic context of the previous post and its humorous nature. Of course, Glovera is the next contender. I always keep my word"

For all those who do not know the Slavic context of the previous post and its humorous nature.



Of course, Glovera is the next contender. I always keep my word 👊🙂. #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

Jiri Prochazka scored a brutal spinning elbow knockout over Dominick Reyes in the main event at UFC Vegas 25. While Reyes did his best to fight off the pressure, Prochazka had him on the ropes for most of the fight. As Reyes came out swinging for the fences in the second round, Jiri Prochazka continued to land his unorthodox combinations and heavy teep kicks. The finish came at 4:29 of the second round as Prochazka landed a wicked spinning elbow that knocked Reyes out on his feet.

With this, Jiri Prochazka posted back-to-back second round knockout wins in his first two UFC matches. Immediately afterward, UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz suggested a matchup with Prochazka in the Polish city of Cieszyn.

Hey @jiri_bjp.



Me vs you in Cieszyn

🇵🇱 Prince vs 🇨🇿 Samurai

Sword vs Katana

😁 #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

Jan Blachowicz will face Glover Texeira at UFC 266:

Glover Texeira looked at the top of his game at the age of 41 as he went on a five-fight win streak, four of them via knockout or submission. While it seemed that Texeira would be getting his last shot at the title, things were muddled up by Israel Adesanya's bid to become a two-division champion.

It's official. @JanBlachowicz has his next challenger lined up, as @GloverTeixeira finally gets his second UFC title opportunity at #UFC266. 🇵🇱🇧🇷



Full story: https://t.co/P3nnFnJarR pic.twitter.com/MsVRvbopnu — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

However, Glover Texeira will get his second shot at the UFC light-heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 266 on September 4, 2021. Refusing to divulge too much, Glover Texeira told Ag Fight in a recent interview-

“My strategy is to impose my game. We can’t give away too many details, how it’s going to be, what he does and how we’ll get around it. But it’s to pressure all the time. Pressure more than Adesanya. Adesanya likes to play on the outside, I like to move in.”