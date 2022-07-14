"I can sacrifice" - Jan Blachowicz up to fight Israel Adesanya for middleweight title

Jan Blachowicz holds the distinction of being the only fighter to beat Israel Adesanya in MMA. The two fought back in March 2021, with Adesanya moving up in weight to challenge for Blachowicz's light heavyweight title. Blachowicz was just too big and powerful for 'The Last Stylebender,' and took a lopsided unanimous decions win.

On a new episode of The MMA Hour, Blachowicz was asked whether he thought Adesanya was fighting more conservatively following their bout. He replied:

"Maybe this is the reason that now he's very careful in the fight, to just not lose the fights. So maybe I have to cut the weight and give him rematch in his category. If I have a chance, why not? With Izzy, for his belt? For fight for the belt, I can try."

"When I was amateur fighter in Muay Thai I was 91 kilos, which is 203, 202, something like this. 200. Title, I can sacrifice myself for this. But I'd need to start doing it right now to fight at the end of the year. Why not? I would do it. Why not."

Watch Jan Blachowicz on The MMA Hour below:

Blachowicz may be willing to try that extreme cut, and Adesanya may be willing to try and avenge that loss at a lower weightclass. However, the UFC probably isn't interested in Blachowicz moving down for a single fight.

Jan Blachowicz is confident he'll still get the next title shot against Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka recently came out and called for an immediate rematch with Glover Teixeira. The two engaged in a wild back and forth brawl at UFC 275, with Prochazka taking the light heavyweight title off Teixeira via last-minute submission.

Now Prochazka wants to prove he can beat Glover in a much more dominant fashion.

That leaves Jan Blachowicz out of the title loop. Blachowicz had hoped he'd be the one to fight Prochazka next, and he still thinks there's a chance he'll be the one getting a shot, not Teixeira. He told The MMA Hour he was in touch with UFC execs and the smile on his face said more than words could:

"We start talking with them but I can't tell you any details. It's secret. Secret service. Yeah. I always know something you don't know. I'm a UFC fighter, one of the best, so."

Light heavyweight is suddenly very interesting with Jan Blachowicz at the head. There's a rematch with Glover Teixeira that could be another Fight of the Year candidate. A 'Battle of Europe' between Czech Prochazka and Polish Blachowicz. And then there's also Kamaru Usman threatening to jump up two weight classes to scrap for the 205 pound belt.

