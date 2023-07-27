Jan Blachowicz is set to welcome Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division in the co-main event of UFC 291. While the light heavyweight title was recently vacated by Jamahal Hill, 'Legendary Polish Power' shared that the UFC did not consider allowing the two to fight for the vacant belt.

Speaking at the UFC 291 media day, the No.3-ranked light heavyweight was asked if he believes he will fight for the belt with a victory, responding:

"Yes, of course. UFC told me that after this fight, next fight is for the title so nothing's changed. Jamahal Hill left the belt. I wish him very fast recovery, but my next opponent will be, I don't know, maybe Prochazka and we're going to fight for a title so we will see, but now, I focus on the opponent Saturday. We'll think about that after the fight we can talk about the next step."

Blachowicz was then asked if the promotion considered having him fight for a vacant title, as he did at UFC 282 following Jiri Prochazka vacating the belt. He stated:

"Yeah, we talked about this, but it was a short conversation. They said, 'no, it will stay like this'."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's full comments below:

Blachowicz's last appearance in the octagon came at UFC 282 in a vacant light heavyweight title bout, where he fought Magomed Ankalaev to a draw. The former light heavyweight champion will look to re-emerge in the title picture with a victory over former middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 291.

Alex Pereira does not believe Jan Blachowicz is a knockout artist

Alex Pereira is set to make his light heavyweight debut after suffering the first knockout loss of his mixed martial arts career against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. 'Poatan' recently dismissed the knockout power of his opponent, Jan Blachowicz.

During a recent appearance on MMA Fighting's Trocacao Franca, the former middleweight champion stated:

"If he was a guy who has knocked out everybody, I would say, ‘d**n', but no, he’s a normal fighter. A former champion, experienced and dangerous, but many people say [about me], 'he was knocked out, he won’t come back the same.' F**k, I beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing and once in MMA, a scary knockout in kickboxing, oxygen mask and everything, and he came back and beat me."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments on Jan Blachowicz below (starting at the 15:07 mark):

Nine of Blachowicz's 29 mixed martial arts victories have come via knockout. Despite this, it is unclear if he will look to stand with Pereira or utilize a similar wrestle-heavy strategy as when he faced Adesanya for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259.