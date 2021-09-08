Jared Cannonier clears up misconception that boxers get paid more money than MMA fighters

Jared Cannonier has rejected the idea that boxers predominantly get more money than those competing in mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last few years there’s been an ongoing debate surrounding fighter pay. The question is whether or not those on the UFC roster should be receiving a bigger piece of the pie. Many, including YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, believe they should.

Jake Paul has been advocating for more pay in combat sports. In June, he donated to a GoFundMe for UFC's Sarah Alpar to cover the training costs for her fight.



He then called out Dana White, telling the UFC President to "pay your fighters more." pic.twitter.com/V1ZCLKktOJ — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 29, 2021

Jared Cannonier is one of many top fighters who have made comments about it in the past. 'The Killa Gorilla' previously noted he’s “so broke” that he needed to get back into the octagon soon in order to compete more frequently.

Now, with many opting to compare the sport of boxing to MMA, Jared Cannonier has clarified his stance on the matter. During an appearance on Submission Radio, the 37-year-old said:

“It’s an issue, but it’s not that prevalent in my mind to be honest. I understand the UFC has a merit-based pay system so the better you promote yourself, the better you perform and fight, the more money you’re gonna make. We make this comparison to MMA and boxing a lot but I don’t think boxers are getting paid a lot of money at the lower ends of their careers. But I’m not too sure about that. But again, back to that whole conversation, that thing just grew wheels and legs and turned into something completely different from what I was trying to say inside the octagon.”

Check out Jared Cannonier's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

Fighter pay in the UFC & Jared Cannonier's post-fight comments

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out there are some notable pay issues in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While fighters may not always get the chance to say it, that feels like the truth.

There are many instances in which guys and girls have been underpaid. While Jared Cannonier may not have intended to shine a light on it after his win over Kelvin Gastelum, that’s exactly what wound up happening.

Not surprised this part of the post-fight interview wasn’t clipped and shared on UFC socials. Again, an appalling look for the promotion after record profits declared, headliner Jared Cannonier says he’s ‘broke’ #UFCVegas34 pic.twitter.com/IUhodeqxvO — Niall McGrath (@niallmcgrath4) August 22, 2021

