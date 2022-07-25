"My best friend took his life too" - Jared Gordon suggests fight with Paddy Pimblett for "people out there struggling" with mental health

Jared Gordon wants to fight surging lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett down the line but for a noble cause. 'The Baddy' picked up an incredible second-round win over Jordan Leavitt at the recently concluded UFC London event.

In an emotional statement following his win, the Liverpudlian revealed that a dear friend of his took his own life on the day of the weigh-ins. He urged all men across the globe to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to "speak to someone" if they are going through a difficult time in their lives.

Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his

"I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. ... Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking."

Gordon took to Twitter to offer his sympathies to Pimblett, claiming that he too lost a friend in a similar fashion. He then went on to propose that he and Pimblett share the octagon to further the cause of spreading awareness surrounding mental health.

He also shared a clip showing UFC President Dana White previously claiming he'd like to see the Englishman and the American share the octagon. Gordon wrote:

"Paddy, I’m sorry for your loss. My best friend took his life too and it hurts. @danawhite wanted the fight. After I beat a Brazilian legend on August 20th I say we fight for the people out there struggling, and let them know they’re loved."

"Paddy, I'm sorry for your loss. My best friend took his life too and it hurts. @danawhite wanted the fight. After I beat a Brazilian legend on August 20th I say we fight for the people out there struggling, and let them know they're loved."

Gordon is set to fight Brazilian lightweight Leonardo Santos at the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view. If he manages to win, Gordon could be matched against Pimblett down the line.

Paddy Pimblett wants to fill out the Anfield stadium for his next fight in the UK

Paddy Pimblett wants to fight in front of his hometown crowd in Liverpool the next time he fights in England. 'The Baddy' claimed that he no longer wants to perform at the O2 Arena in London. He said that it was a small place and expressed the desire to fight at the Anfield Stadium instead, which is the home ground of British top-tier football club Liverpool F.C.

Although Dana White previously ruled out any chances of the UFC hosting an event at the Anfield stadium, Pimblett believes he will be able to convince the boss. At the post-fight press conference following UFC London, Paddy Pimblett said:

"We will do Anfield. I promise you now. Dana [White] said he won’t do Anfield, but he also said women will never fight in the UFC, and Ronda Rousey came along. He said he won’t do a stadium in the U.K., but the Baddy’s come along, so he will."

