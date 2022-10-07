"I've accepted more than 7 short notice fights for them" - Jared Vanderaa on not getting cut from the UFC despite four consecutive losses (Exclusive)

Jared Vanderaa will welcome debutant Waldo Cortes-Acosta at a UFC Fight Night on October 29. The UFC heavyweight will probably have his last chance at redemption after going on a four-fight skid.

Unlike him, however, most relatively unknown fighters on the UFC roster might have already been let go. Vanderaa only hoped for one more chance, even though he felt he had a legitimate claim to one.

Jared Vanderaa claims that the UFC wanted him to have another opportunity as he has had their back by accepting short-notice fights in the past. Currently holding a 1-5 promotional record, the 30-year-old claims to have agreed to more than seven fights on short notice. The UFC heavyweight told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I was hoping to be able to fight out my contract considering I've accepted more than seven short notice fights for them. So I was like, 'Can I atleast get my last [outing]? And sure enough, they were like, 'Yeah, you've hooked us up so will let you work your way out'. I'm like, 'Cool'.

So I've switched teams. I've tried to change as much as I can going into this fight so I have a better chance of winning. And yeah, I'm trying to do everything I can to make sure I stay in the UFC, with a win."

Watch Jared Vanderaa's comments at the 1:45 mark of the video below:

Vanderaa has faced notable opponents like Andrei Arlovski and Aleksei Oleinik on short notice, apart from stepping up for a bout against Azamat Murzakanov that never materialized.

"He just grabs a leg and wins" - Jared Vanderaa on UFC newcomer Bo Nickal's grappling

Bo Nickal has recently been in the headlines after getting signed into the UFC with three professional outings to his name. The collegiate wrestling standout wasn't initially awarded a contract despite a first-round submission win over Zachary Borrego on DWCS in August.

Nickal made a second appearance the next month, delivering almost similar results. While the standout wrestler took a little over a minute to finish Borrego, he finished Donovan Beard within 52 seconds, immediately earning a UFC contract.

Jared Vanderaa, himself a DWCS alumni, is admittedly a religious viewer of the show. Having watched Bo Nickal's performances, Vanderaa is impressed by his incredible wrestling. For Vanderaa, it appears as if all Nickal needs to do to ensure a win is grabbing a leg. The 30-year-old further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I know him. I don't know his accolades that made him very famous like his wrestling prize and stuff like that. I have seen him fight... I saw him win and dude's grappling, it's just stupid. He just grabs a leg and wins. So think he's going to be a fun prospect. I would like to see what he does."

