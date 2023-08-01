Jarred Brooks certain battle with Mikey Musumeci will elevate him to superstar status  

On top of challenging himself by stepping out of his comfort zone, Jarred Brooks has one specific goal he hopes to accomplish in his next contest.

Having produced four consecutive wins in the strawweight division since debuting in ONE Championship, the American has taken out the top contenders on his way to the title.

With wins over Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane and former champion Joshua Pacio, the current titleholder needed to look elsewhere for his next challenge.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he has found one that is more than suitable for a fighter of his stature.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Brooks will challenge Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Though Brooks may have been dominant at strawweight, his next opponent is in a league of his own entirely.

With two title defenses already under his belt, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is one of the very best grapplers on the planet, providing a unique challenge for the strawweight champ who is used to having an advantage on the mats.

Whilst it would take a huge shock for ‘The Monkey God’ to dethrone the champ, Brooks is ready to give it his best shot.

Away from the potential of becoming a two-sport world champion, Jarred Brooks believes that this fight will raise his profile and give him the respect that he deserves.

In an interview with Sports Talk, he spoke about his hope that this fight will boost him up the pecking order some more:

“You know what I’m not a name yet, but when I get done with this match. I promise you everybody in Prime and everybody in ONE Championship is gonna know who Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks is.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 bill live and free this Friday, August 4.