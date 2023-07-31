Jarred Brooks says he’s ‘a hundred percent’ confident of his chances against Mikey Musumeci

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has proven that he won’t back down from a challenge.

Having proven his dominance in the strawweight division, the world champion has walked the talk and backed it up inside the circle on every occasion. At ONE Fight Night 13, he will look to take himself out of his comfort zone at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This Friday, August 4, Brooks will face reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, attempting to add a submission grappling gold to his trophy cabinet.

With two impressive title defenses already under his belt, Musumeci will aim to produce his third against ‘The Monkey God’ in just a few days, however.

Known for being one of the very best jiu-jitsu competitors on the planet, Brooks has ditched the trash talking this time around out of respect for his opponent. Whilst he knows that he is stepping into his opponent’s world, the strawweight champion always backs himself to thrive under the biggest and brightest lights.

In an interview with Sports Talk ahead of the contest, Jarred Brooks spoke about his mindset going into this matchup.

“Yeah a hundred percent, and if anybody knows me I’m a hundred percent confident in this matchup.”

Against an opponent that is more than used to having to adapt to his style to counter his opponents, Musumeci will be well prepared for anything that Brooks can throw at him.

Dethroning the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion on August 4, would no doubt be one of the biggest upsets ONE Championship has ever seen.

And if there’s any man with the confidence to do it, Jarred Brooks is the man.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.