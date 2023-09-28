Jarred Brooks says Stamp’s ‘absolutely ridiculous’ striking will be key against Ham Seo Hee

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will compete in one of the most important fights of her career.

Since transitioning to MMA as a former world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing, the Thai striker has had one thing on her mind. Looking to make history as the first three-sport world champion, the 25-year-old has been chasing this goal with every fight.

Having come up short against Angela Lee in her first world championship shot at ONE X last year, she went back to the drawing board and rebounded with back-to-back wins.

On September 29, she will once again have the opportunity to put all of her hard work into practice to try and achieve her dream. At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Despite Lee being inactive as she focuses on family and self-healing, that doesn’t mean that Stamp has a clear and easy route to the title.

Ham Seo Hee has produced three consecutive wins since signing with the promotion. With all of her high-level experience, she will look to really test the MMA evolution of her 25-year-old opponent.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks gave his thoughts on the matchup and whether Stamp will be able to keep the fight standing where she will have a clear advantage:

“I got Stamp all the way. She is really good. She is doing a good job of nullifying the wrestling and the jiu-jitsu out of people, and her Muay Thai and kickboxing are absolutely ridiculous. Everybody knows Stamp’s striking is out of this world, so I’m never counting her out.”

Brooks went on to say that he hopes to see the Thai superstar pull off this next challenge as it would be a significant moment for the sport:

“If Stamp does this, she’s gonna be a three-sport world champion [along with Muay Thai and kickboxing]. That would be really cool. She is never one to be slept on.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.