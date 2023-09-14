Jasmine Jasudavicius boyfriend: Who is the UFC women's flyweight from Canada dating currently?

Jasmine Jasudavicius is gearing up for a women's flyweight bout clash against Tracy Cortez at the upcoming Fight Night event (known as Noche UFC), slated to be held on September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jasudavicius earned her spot in the UFC by securing a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in September 2021. The 34-year-old Canadian fighter made her promotional debut at UFC 270, facing Kay Hansen, where she convincingly notched a unanimous decision victory.

The women's 125-pounder has been considered the underdog in three out of her four UFC bouts, and impressively, she emerged victorious in all three of those instances. In her most recent fight at UFC 289, she faced substantial odds against Miranda Maverick but pulled off the upset on her home turf in Canada.

Jasmine Jasudavicius had absolutely no prior experience in combat sports when she decided to join a friend on a Tinder date in 2015. Little did she know, this chance encounter on Canada Day would lead her to meet her future boyfriend and wrestling coach, Chris Prickett.

Prickett is not just any wrestling coach; he also serves as the wrestling trainer for the Niagara Top Team. Jasmine Jasudavicius' boyfriend's story is that he's not just a coach; he's a fighter himself. He earned a bronze medal in the men's 66 kg event at the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Tracy Cortez reveals why she didn't think twice about taking a fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius

Tracy Cortez wasted no time in agreeing to a match against Jasmine Jasudavicius.

During a recent interview with Andrew Whitelaw on Sportskeeda MMA, the No. 14-ranked women's flyweight contender discussed her upcoming bout with Jasudavicius and the factors that led to her decision to accept the fight:

"A part of me was a little bit like, 'Umm, no.' Because I haven't been active, I understand. And I think, realistically, although, it wasn't by choice...It's understandable. I get it. There's other fighters that have been fighting, to fight certain opponents."

Check out Cortez's comments below (from 2:14):