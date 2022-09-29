Javier Mendez says he has "zero respect" for Conor McGregor after the latter's distasteful comments on COVID situation - "You're not going to get my appreciation"  

Javier Mendez of the American Kickboxing Academy can't seem to forgive Conor McGregor for his comments on Khabib's late father.

Immediately following McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to congratulate Poirier on the victory. 'The Eagle' wrote: "Good always defeats evil," referring to McGregor's broken leg and two consecutive losses to the "Diamond."

Responding to Nurmagomedov's jibe, the 'Notorious' took to his Twitter handle to make fun of the Dagestani's late father, who died of COVID last year.

While appearing on a recent episode of Submission Radio, Islam Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez (who also coached Nurmagomedov) was asked about his thoughts on the potentiality of a Makhachev vs. McGregor fight. Of course, assuming that the Dagestani manages to win the division's gold at the upcoming UFC 280 event.

In response, the coach said that it is the promotion's part to make that call. However, he doesn't seem to be quite interested in a fight between Makhachev and McGregor. The coach doesn't seem to have any respect for the Irishman after his insensitive comments towards the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Citing his reasons for disliking McGregor, coach Mendez said:

"I don't like Conor. So, I don't care for him and the reason why I don't care for him is, he made those comments regard the COVID situation, and uh...any man that makes comments like that, I'm sorry, you're not gonna get my appreciation for you because the whole world suffered. And whether you were joking, whether you're not, you made those comments and to me... I just have zero respect for that... for anybody that would say what he did."

Chael Sonnen puts forth his observation of Conor McGregor's recent bulked-up physique

With Conor McGregor's heavily bulked up videos and images going viral over the internet, many have speculated steroid usage by the Irishman. With recent news of McGregor not being tested by USADA, despite being active on the UFC roster, has only fueled the fires of the rumor mill.

However, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen doesn't seem to buy it. 'The Bad Guy' confidently claimed that fighter is "bloated" and is definitely not on any steriods:

"My eye test is never wrong. Conor McGregor is not on steroids. Conor McGregor is bloated, he’s full of water. He’s highly unlikely bench-pressing more now than he used to or doing more pull-ups. This isn’t muscle, he’s bloated. He’s not training as much, he’s not getting that sweat out. His calories in versus calories out, but there’s nothing nefarious here with Conor.”

