Jeff Molina brings up Stonewall riots to go off about hateful comments he received after supporting UFC's 'Pride' gear

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina continued his support for the LGBTQ+ community in a press conference after his recent win at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

After securing a split decision victory against Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Molina sounded off on fans who posted hateful comments or sent negative DMs after he showed support for UFC's new 'Pride' gear:

"Dude, it's f***ing ridiculous. Who would have 'thunk' it that in 2022, people are still... who the f*** cares, bro? Honestly, it's not even about being an ally. I'm not saying I'm not. But just be a decent f***ing person. Just be a decent human being. Judging someone and trying to justify with religion and saying all sorts of spiteful, hateful sh*t. It's crazy to me. It's mind-boggling. Who cares who someone wants to be with, their sexual preference? And then the irony of trying to justify that with religion, something that's supposed to be so accepting."

Jeff Molina said that he was "shocked" by the response he received for wearing 'Pride' colored shorts. He staunchly reiterated his support for the community. Molina also brought up the historic Stonewall uprising of 1969, which is considered to be a milestone, watershed event that paved the way for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

In response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village in Lower Manhattan, New York, the gay and lesbian community in the local neighborhoods fought back in a series of public demonstrations and marches.

Molina further stated:

"I was honestly shocked. I picked the colors because I thought it looked cool, and also it supports a good cause. I'll support anything of a community that's been oppressed and ostracized for some time now for something that they can't help. I'll get behind any of that. It wasn't that long ago there was school segregation. That was less than a person ago... something like Stonewall, that was 50 years ago. That wasn't a whole person ago. That's like recent sh*t. I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong."

Watch the clip below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong."



| Full video: Jeff Molina goes *off* about the negative comments he received for wearing UFC's pride month shorts."I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong." #UFCVegas56 | Full video: bit.ly/3tfx37L Jeff Molina goes *off* about the negative comments he received for wearing UFC's pride month shorts."I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of sh*t. But I guess I was wrong."#UFCVegas56 | Full video: bit.ly/3tfx37L https://t.co/aKeVUUeXyg

Molina had previously posted a GIF of the UFC's 'Pride' gear, calling them "pretty sick."

In a follow-up tweet, Jeff Molina disclosed that he had received "flattering" DMs from fans who assumed he was gay as well as hateful comments from "homophobic dudes."

Jeff Molina @jmolina_125



For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y’all some fruit cups 🫵 To all the dudes sliding in my DM’s I’m a straight guy but pshhh I’m flattered!For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y’all some fruit cups 🫵 To all the dudes sliding in my DM’s I’m a straight guy but pshhh I’m flattered! ☺️ For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y’all some fruit cups 🫵

