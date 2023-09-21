Jessica-Rose Clark wants Round 2 with Paige VanZant in boxing after having bested her once inside the UFC octagon

Jessica-Rose Clark is interested in a rematch against Paige VanZant.

'Jessy Jess' is setting her sights on the next phase of her combat sports journey following her recent departure. After a defeat to Tainara Lisboa at UFC Charlotte in May, Clark was released from the UFC roster, marking the conclusion of her time with the organization due to a string of three consecutive losses.

The 35-year-old Australian is now a free agent after a considerable period and is contemplating her future options. One potential possibility on her radar is a rematch with former UFC strawweight fighter turned OnlyF*ns model Paige VanZant. Jessica-Rose Clark had previously defeated '12 Gauge' by unanimous decision at a Fight Night event back in 2018.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Clark suggested the idea of having a rematch with VanZant in the squared circle:

"I want to rematch Paige VanZant in boxing. I know she's spoken a lot about wanting to rematch me. I have zero desire to fight bare-knuckle. But if I can get her to...I know she's making so much money off of her fan sites and everything. I see that she wants to fight again and I think it needs to be the right opportunity for her to be excited about it...that could be the opportunity if we can get the right promotion behind it. I think it would be a massive fight."

Check out Clark's comments below:

Jessica-Rose Clark sparks fan interest with boxing match proposal against Paige VanZant

Fans responded to Jessica-Rose Clark's rematch idea against Paige VanZant with a spectrum of reactions.

Credits: @MMAFighting on X and @missjessyjess on Instagram