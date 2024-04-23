Jihin Radzuan says Stamp has changed her game for the better: "She has helped me improve"

ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex has continued to evolve as a mixed martial artist over the years as proven in her performances.

Though she has been putting in the work and showing incredible dedication to this pursuit, it would not be possible without having great training partners around her. Fortunately for said training partners, they also get the benefit of working with a world class striker and highly motivated individual in the atomweight champ.

Jihin Radzuan has spent a lot of time working side by side with the Thai superstar in recent years and that will have only benefited both women. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she spoke about how Stamp has helped her to improve both in striking and even in grappling:

"She has helped me improve in all areas. Even in striking, very minor details of striking, such as managing the distance. Even in grappling, she helps me improve in ducking takedowns and so on."

Stamp Fairtex will face a former training partner in her next fight

Another person who will have benefitted from working alongside Stamp Fairtex in the past is Denice Zamboanga.

The atomweight contender will have undoubtedly learned striking techniques from the current champion at the very least but now she will look to put them to the ultimate test.

At ONE 167, Zamboanga challenges the champion for the atomweight title in Stamp's first defense of the belt since winning it at ONE Fight Night 14. It's one thing to share the mats but at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, they will collide in the main event where they will put their skills up against one another.

They may already be familiar with each other's games but this is set to be a whole new experience for both women as they face off for the atomweight crown.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

