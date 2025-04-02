"Jiri would have gladly stepped in" - Fans react to Khalil Rountree’s fight with Jamahal Hill being scrapped after UFC fails to find replacement

Khalil Rountree Jr. was set to lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the main event at UFC Kansas City. However, 'Sweet Dreams' had to withdraw from the bout because of an undisclosed injury.

Now, the light heavyweight bout has been scrapped and replaced with a welterweight showdown between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

As per reports, the fight is postponed to a later date and more news on Hill’s injury is not available as of yet. However, 'The War Horse' is still eager to compete with the former champion in the future.

'The War Horse' also revealed that the UFC wanted to find a replacement for 'Sweet Dreams'. However, there was no replacement fighter available and the bout had to be postponed.

Fans on X have reacted to these developments, with one user writing:

"Jiri would have gladly stepped in to kill this bum."

"Fate delays the battle, not the warrior," commented another fight fan.

"@JamahalH is a bum, don’t worry about it. You would’ve slept his a*s anyways," wrote one fan.

"so happy they are delaying this fight," another weighed in.

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Khalil Rountree Jr. sheds light on the bout being postponed

Khalil Rountree Jr. last faced then-UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira at UFC 307 and lost via KO/TKO in the fourth round. 'The War Horse' was hoping to return to winning ways against Jamahal Hill at UFC Kansas City.

However, now with the bout being postponed, the former title challenger had this to say to fans on YouTube:

"I have no idea what the issue is. All I know is that UFC told me that he had to pull out due to an injury. Usually, they don’t give too many details as to what the injury is or whatever but they did tell me that it was an injury and that he needed more time to recover from this injury, which is why they’re going to postpone the fight."

He added:

"At the moment, I wanna still fight Jamahal. I think that this was a fight that was meant to happen before... Right now, there's no one available. Jiří is not available, Ulberg and Blachowicz, they just fought."

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (0:22):

