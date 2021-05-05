Jiri Prochazka abruptly leaves the Michael Bisping Podcast when 'The Count' cursed at former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva

UFC light heavyweight fighter Jiri Prochazka recently made an appearance on 'The Michael Bisping Podcast' via video conferencing. The Czech native promptly ended the call when 'The Count' spewed some profanity-laden words after his co-host, Luis Gomez, urged the former UFC champion to lambast his rival, Anderson Silva.

Both hosts also tried to stir up controversy when they compelled Jiri Prochazka to cuss at fellow UFC light heavyweights.

"F**k that guy," said Michael Bisping, trashing former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

It is unclear if Jiri Prochazka was offended by Michael Bisping's foul language toward the UFC legend. But when the former Rizin light heavyweight champion got disconnected from the call, Bisping was evidently distressed. 'The Count' was worried that his fooling around was misconstrued by 'Denisa.'

"Oh, [Jiri Prochazka] is gone. Oh, shit! Where did he go? Did we scare him off? Is he coming back? I wanted to ask him some questions about Prague. That's where I was going to go next. I hope we just lost him and I hope he didn't hang up because he disapproved of the bad language. I said, 'F**k that guy,' and he was like, 'that's it, I'm out. In Prague, we don't speak like this.'"

Michael Bisping pointed out that Jiri Prochazka was the first guest to storm out of the show. The former middleweight champion found solace in thinking that Prochazka got disconnected because of technical issues.

"The first time we've let a guest storm off. I'm surprised that we haven't had anybody hang up on us sooner... hopefully, he didn't misunderstand one of my words. Maybe he is a die-hard Anderson Silva fan. I love Anderson Silva as well. That was clearly just a joke. I was exaggerating the sh*t talk for a laugh... I like to think that his battery died," added Michael Bisping.

Jiri Prochazka enters the title contention picture

At UFC Vegas 25, Jiri Prochazka landed a stellar spinning elbow that shut the lights out for Dominick Reyes. The spectacular knockout victory has propelled Prochazka to the number two spot in the divisional rankings. The Czech fighter now stands second only to forthcoming title challenger Glover Teixeira.

The promotion will likely green-light the matchup between Jiri Prochazka and the winner of UFC 266 (Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira) for the undisputed gold.

If you defend @gloverteixeira

It will be my pleasure — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 3, 2021