Jiri Prochazka reacts to updated UFC light heavyweight rankings

Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) cemented himself among the elite light heavyweights of the UFC last Saturday. The Czech native secured a spectacular finish against Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at UFC Vegas 25 on May 1, 2021.

The exceptional finish over Dominick Reyes has shaken the light heavyweight rankings. Following his spinning elbow KO victory, Jiri Prochazka has been bumped three spots above his previous rank. Prochazka has now surged to the number two spot in the divisional rankings. 'Denisa' stands only second to forthcoming title challenger Glover Teixeira.

Meanwhile, 'The Devastator' has descended to two spots below his previous ranking. Reyes now stands at number five after three consecutive defeats inside the cage.

Jiri Prochazka recently posted a screenshot of the updated rankings on Twitter. It appears that the former Rizin light heavyweight champion is happy and grateful following the positive development:

Prior to Jiri Prochazka's ranking upgrade, Aleksandar Rakic held the number two spot in the rankings. Rakic is coming off a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) over former title contender Thiago Santos.

With Prochazka getting bumped to number two, it has become quite clear that the promotion prefers ballistic knockouts over decision wins.

Is Jiri Prochazka next in line for a title shot?

In his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 25, Jiri Prochazka campaigned to be next in line for a title shot. 'Denisa' stated being more focused on improving his own game. However, if presented with the opportunity, the Czech native won't shy away from a shot at gold.

"I just wanna show the beauty of the art, but sometimes I go quickly for the win, and by that time, I catch some punches. I am still learning," said Jiri Prochazka.

The LHW crown will be at stake on September 4th at UFC 266. Jan Blachowicz will make his second title defense against Glover Teixeira. 'Denisa' is prepared to take on the winner of the aforesaid bout.

"I'm ready, let's do that. But I like my neighbor Blachowicz. Now it's the fight between Glover Teixeira and Blachowicz, yeah? So, winner will be my next opponent? It's an honor for me." added Jiri Prochazka.

Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/335cYRsHgf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021