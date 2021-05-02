Jiri Prochazka reacts on Twitter to his win at UFC Vegas 25 and shows respect to Dominick Reyes

UFC light heavyweight titans Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes locked horns in the main event at UFC Vegas 25. Fifth-ranked Prochazka stamped his authority with a second-round knockout victory over 'The Devastator.'

Following the impressive KO win, Jiri Prochazka took to Twitter to react to his second straight UFC win. The Czech national caught Dominick Reyes with a spinning elbow that sent the former title contender crashing to the canvas.

In his tweet, Prochazka seemed grateful for the opportunity to fight number three-ranked Reyes.

Jiri Prochazka made his UFC debut against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251 on July 12, 2020. The Czech fighter climbed to the fifth spot in the light heavyweight division's rankings following a stoppage win over the Russian fighter. Merely two fights into his UFC career, Prochazka has put the entire 205-lbs division on notice.

Jiri Prochazka's talks about his title aspirations:

In his post-fight interview, Jiri Prochazka showed a disposition to continue putting on spectacular performances inside the Octagon.

"I just wanna show the beauty of the art, but sometimes I go quickly for the win, and by that time, I catch some punches. I am still learning," said Jiri Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka is keen to fight the next titleholder. The light heavyweight crown will be on the line at UFC 266. Poland's Jan Blachowicz will go up against Glover Teixeira in the September 6th pay-per-view event.

"I'm ready, let's do that. But I like my neighbor Blachowicz. Now it's the fight between Glover Teixeira and Blachowicz, yeah? So, winner will be my next opponent? It's an honor for me. ," added Jiri Prochazka.

Within two fights, Jiri Prochazka has established that he has a penchant for delivering stunning knockouts. It will be interesting to see how things play out if the UFC brass matches up Prochazka with the winner of the UFC 266 headliner.