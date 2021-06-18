"Ready to jump in" - Jiri Prochazka open to short notice fight in pursuit of title

UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka is seemingly open to the idea of fighting anywhere, anytime, as he continues to pursue the 205-pound crown.

As Jan Blachowicz prepares to defend his belt against Glover Teixeira later this year, Prochazka has made it crystal clear that he will be ready and waiting for whatever comes his way in the next few months.

“Ready to jump in. Whenever. Just tell me. @ufc”

Jiri Prochazka - a whole new type of danger

It’s safe to say that few fighters have made as big of an impact as Jiri Prochazka in the UFC over the last twelve months. He arrived on the scene with a devastating knockout win over Volkan Oezdemir, adding to the multiple victories that he accumulated in Rizin. He was always viewed as someone who could do some damage in the UFC, but against Dominick Reyes earlier this year, he took that reputation to a whole new level.

After an insane war, Prochazka finished Reyes with a spinning back elbow knockout that confirmed one thing and one thing only - he is the most exciting light heavyweight on the planet right now.

It’s easy to get carried away with exaggerations in the UFC, especially when you’re dealing with fighters who have a risky style - but Jiri Prochazka feels a little different.

There’s every chance he will end up with a title shot towards the end of the year or at the start of 2022, and at that point, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen.

Blachowicz, as a champion, isn’t someone who is going to be intimidated given how quickly he’s been able to rise through the ranks of the division in the last few years. Still, when Jiri Prochazka calls you out, you need to sit up and take notice.

Everyone thought the light heavyweight division would continue to diminish when Jon Jones confirmed his shift up to heavyweight, but the opposite has happened.

There’s a lot of excitement in the air, and Prochazka’s eagerness to fight will only help that.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh