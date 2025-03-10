Jiri Prochazka responds to being called a "fraud" and a "terrible fighter" by Magomed Ankalaev, recounts meeting him at UFC PI

Jiri Prochazka made his return to the octagon in January as he defeated Jamahal Hill via third-round TKO at UFC 311. The No.2-ranked light heavyweight recently shared his response to being called a fraud by Magomed Ankalaev, who defeated Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313 to claim the divisional title.

Ad

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prochazka was asked about the light heavyweight champion's comments, to which he responded:

"He don't know me. He don't know me. I don't know him personally. One thing what I can say to Ankalaev, he can think whatever he wants, but I know the only person who is a fraud is him because when I met him in the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, he was there, he was very nice, he was friendly, 'hello, nice to meet you, all good' and right now, he's a superstar and a big gangster and right now he's playing this game and he's hyped."

Ad

Trending

Prochazka reiterated that Ankalaev is the only fraud, while adding that he doesn't care about him and only about the title. He added that nobody likes or respects the new champion, while noting that he wants the matchup:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"And that I understand. He won the title against worst performance of Alex Pereira and the only fraud person here is Magomed Ankalaev. And worst fighter? Man, I'm every time giving everything to my fights. Every time I'm going to finish my opponent and to give it all in my fight. Not like him. When he's fighting, he's many times in the second or third round when there is a high performance, he's trying to - a little bit - run out from the performance, from the aggressive attacks."

Ad

Check out Jiri Prochazka's full comments on Magomed Ankalaev below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jiri Prochazka sends a message to Magomed Ankalaev

Jiri Prochazka made it clear that he is not a fan of Magomed Ankalaev after the latter labeled him as a fraud and a terrible fighter. The No.2-ranked light heavyweight warned the champion not to speak about him, while issuing a challenge to meet in the octagon.

Championship Rounds shared the comments from Prochazka, tweeting:

Ad

"Jiri Prochazka sends a message to Magomed Ankalaev: "Don't speak about me anymore... you don't know which kind of life I'm living. Face me in the cage then you will understand." 😳 (via. @arielhelwani ) #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what will come next for Ankalaev, however, UFC CEO Dana White shared that he is leaning towards an immediate rematch against Alex Pereira. The light heavyweight champion shared that he wants his first title defense to take place in Abu Dhabi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.