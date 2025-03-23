Jiri Prochazka tweets scorching response to Magomed Ankalaev's unprovoked "fake ninja" comment

Jiri Prochazka has slammed Magomed Ankalaev in response to the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion's comments targeted at him. Prochazka issued a strong warning, hinting at a potential clash between the two.

For context, Prochazka attended UFC London this past weekend at the O2 Arena in London. He witnessed fellow light heavyweight contenders Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg squaring off inside the octagon in the co-main event, with Ulberg emerging victorious via unanimous decision after a hard-fought three rounds.

Following Ulberg's win, Ankalaev took to X and lauded the Kiwi, writing:

''Congratulation Carlos''

Ankalaev then suggested a matchup between Ulberg and Prochazka, mocking the former champion by calling him a ''fake ninja''.

''Carlos vs. fake ninja''

That didn't sit well with Prochazka, who bashed Ankalaev in an X post, writing:

''Who wrote it, you? Or some your slave ? Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud champion. Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, so Lets go for that''

In his last MMA outing at UFC 311 earlier this year, Prochazka faced former champion Jamahal Hill in hopes of getting back into title contention. The 32-year-old put on an impressive performance and secured a third-round knockout win over Hill.

As for Ankalaev, he stunned the MMA world by capturing the 205-pound belt from Alex Pereira at UFC 313 earlier this month. According to multiple reports, Pereira will get his rematch with the Russian, derailing Prochazka's plans.

In an interview with The Schmo ahead of UFC London, 'BJP' claimed that he is willing to face the winner of Blachowicz vs. Ulberg instead of waiting for the Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch, saying:

''After today’s information, like Alex and Ankalaev, they’re already confirmed their fight. I don’t want to just stay and watch them and wait for the winner. Maybe I will fight with one of these guys with the winner from Saturday night. So let’s see who will be the winner. Let the better (man) win.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Jiri Prochazka's full comments below:

