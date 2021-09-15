"He helping a lot of MMA fighters out" - Joaquin Buckley believes Jake Paul is having a positive impact on combat sports

Ahead of his upcoming fight at UFC Vegas 37, Joaquin Buckley has given his take on the huge success Jake Paul has had since transitioning to combat sports.

Jake Paul is currently coming off an impressive victory over Tyron Woodley, winning the fight via split decision. However, there are many fans of combat sports, especially in the MMA community, who hold a deep dislike for 'The Problem Child.'

Joaquin Buckley does not count among that number. In a recent exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Buckley was asked about his thoughts on the YouTuber-turned-boxer's rise to fame in combat sports.

Joaquin Buckley had the following to say:

"I'm into it. I mean Jake Paul bringing a lot of money back into, well you know, boxing first of all. But he helping a lot of MMA fighters out. He helped out Tyron Woodley, he helped out Ben Askren. At the end of the day, got their names out there. They're bigger stars now because of it. Their brand is bigger because of it. So, Jake Paul, he ain't doing nothing bad, for real. He putting on for the sport, combat, so I ain't got no issues. He making his money."

Joaquin Buckley has something big in store for his next fight

Joaquin Buckley is currently looking to regain the form that saw him pick up the knockout of the year in 2020. He faces off against Antonio Arroyo this weekend and is looking for yet another viral stoppage. He stated that:

"I am looking for the next big thing. Because everyone think, you know, that was a big deal, I got something brand new coming. So, we got some things in store. Another viral knockout."

If Buckley is able to pull off a similar KO to his stoppage against Impa Kasanganay, he might fast track himself to a shot against one of the division's top 15 fighters. Funnily enough, Kasanganay also features on this same card, taking on Carlston Harris.

You can check out the full interview with Joaquin Buckley below:

Also Read

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Jack Cunningham