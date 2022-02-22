"He's legit" - Joaquin Buckley feels viral self-defense instructor Dale Brown's moves can work in a street fight

Joaquin Buckley has given his thoughts on self-defense instructor Dale Brown's viral moves.

Dale Brown is well-known for his self-defense advice, which often ranges from stopping full-speed punches with your hands to grabbing the slides of pistols. Many have criticized his methods, calling them ineffective and dangerous.

However, 'New Mansa' seems to have a different view. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the American fighter cited Brown's experience as a military paratrooper as the reason why he believed the instructor's methods to be "legit", contrary to popular belief.

"Dale Brown, shoutout to him man. He's a cool dude. You know, he gets a lot of, you know, negativity about the things he is doing. But he's legit, in the self-defense and security game. Like 26 years, you know, was a military paratrooper. So you know, he knows what he is talking about."

Later in the conversation, Joaquin Buckley also claimed that Brown's moves were indeed 'street-fight' appropriate. He mentioned that the moves could be useful in getting people out of unwanted situations even if they are not trained for combat.

" You could definitely use these in the streets. I mean, whatever it takes, whatever you gotta do, to get yourself out of a certain situation."

Watch the recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

Joaquin Buckley acknowledges Dale Brown’s efforts in promoting his bout against Abdul Razak Alhassan in UFC Vegas 48

During his post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder, and after earning a split decision victory, Joaquin Buckley thanked Brown for his efforts in publicizing the event.

Buckley stated that the UFC’s attempt at promoting his fight with Alhassan was rather lackluster. Due to this, he invited Dale Brown to draw attention to his fight and promote it.

Sharing his thoughts on the viral self-defense instructor, Buckley said:

"When I realized the UFC wasn't promoting like it should, they probably promoted well at the end, but I made sure that all the eyes, you see, I got my man right here. Come here, Dale, come here. That's why I brought this man in here, to help promote this fight. I probably never had as many people watching this fight. We got DJ Khaled out there, Snoop Dogg, all the celebrities watching both kings in here. Both KO artists go to f***ing war and show that we can go three rounds."

Watch Buckley’s post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku