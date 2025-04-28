Joaquin Buckley fires warning at Ian Machado Garry after UFC Kansas City win: "You're gonna get knocked out"

Joaquin Buckley is aiming to fight Ian Machado Garry. 'New Mansa' was cage-side for the recently concluded UFC Kansas City main event, and wasted no time in reacting to the Irishman's hard-fought win over welterweight knockout artist Carlos Prates. A clip featuring his thoughts was shared on X, courtesy of FULL SEND MMA.

In the clip, Buckley unleashed his patented trash talk on Garry, vowing to knock him out, while also taking a dig at the Irishman's relationship with his wife, Layla Machado Garry. He said:

"Ian, boy, stop messing up. You're making mistakes, you're gonna get knocked out. We need Buck vs. C*ck, our first pay-per-view, don't f*ck it up, man! Don't f*ck it up"

Check out Joaquin Buckley's callout of Ian Machado Garry:

For now, however, the promotion is steering the two men in different directions. Buckley is scheduled to welcome legendary welterweight and ex-170-pound champion Kamaru Usman back into the octagon at UFC on ESPN 69. Meanwhile, 'The Future' has been confirmed as the backup fighter for the UFC 315 headliner.

If Buckley emerges victorious, his chances of facing Garry skyrocket, especially given the recent trash talk between the pair. Ahead of UFC Kansas City, Garry took aim at several of the division's top fighters, including Buckley, in a promo that drew tremendous attention.

Buckley is currently on a six-fight win streak, having TKO'd former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington in his most recent octagon outing at UFC on ESPN 63.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry have a history

Two years ago, Joaquin Buckley was already eyeing a matchup with Ian Machado Garry. Unfortunately, 'New Mansa' wasn't a ranked fighter at the time and was turned away.

This led to a lighthearted verbal confrontation between the pair, which Garry shared on his X/Twitter page. During the interaction, Garry said:

"You're not ranked, you were offered to fight a ranked guy, you didn't. You said no, right? Then, you start wanting to fight to me. You're in this now. I'm fighting #8 in the world. Why would I look down when I'm going this way [up]?"

Check out Ian Machado Garry's past interaction with Joaquin Buckley:

Ironically, Buckley is now ranked higher than Garry at No. 6. Meanwhile, 'The Future' is ranked No. 7. Both men are within touching distance of the welterweight title and will look to maximize their chances of winning it.

