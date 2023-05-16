Joe Fournier appeals illegal elbow KO loss to KSI: Here's the full statement and ETA on review date

British rapper KSI met businessman Joe Fournier in a celebrity boxing match at the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, May 13.

Originally scheduled for eight rounds in the cruiserweight division, the bout hardly lasted two rounds before KSI starched the nightclub owner. KSI was controlling the fight before knocking out Fournier, who seemed hesitant throughout the clash.

However, the knockout blow appeared to have come through an illegal elbow, leading to post-fight controversy.

Fournier has now reportedly appealed his loss to KSI, as per the Professional Boxing Association (PBA), the commission which sanctioned the bout. The PBA has invited both parties to make their cases with a decision to be made by Friday, 19 May.

A statement from PBA read:

"We can confirm that we have received a request from Mr Jo Fournier to seek a review/appeal of the decision whereby he was stopped by the referee in the second round of the contest, in favour of KSI...We have invited representations from each contestant and their representatives respectively, before the matter is reviewed in line with our rules and procedures...Any decision or otherwise on the matter will be made available to the contestants on or before 4pm GMT Friday 19th May 2023."

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Joe Fournier has officially appealed his KO defeat to KSI, per the PBA Joe Fournier has officially appealed his KO defeat to KSI, per the PBA https://t.co/C0ZkMRPVsw

KSI elbow: Jake Paul sides with Joe Fournier

While KSI evidently scored the knockout over Joe Fournier with an elbow, it appeared to have been unintentional from the British rapper.

KSI also landed a huge right hand before the elbow which rocked the 40-year-old. The musician said his victory was a mere eventuality after the right hand.

He took to Twitter after the fight and said:

"Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is tarnished and I hate that. It sucks! After landing my overhand he was pretty much out on his feet and I went for a short right hook as Joe clinched me and fell into me."

ksi @KSI



Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is… I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much.Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I worked very hard for this fight and had an intense and grueling camp. There’s no better feeling than being in that ring and having my hand raised in front of my loyal and amazing fans who I appreciate so much. Unfortunately the victory which was inevitable no matter what, is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

But KSI's arch-rival Jake Paul is unhappy with the result and has sided with Joe Fournier. 'The Problem Child' believes the bout would have ended in a no contest or disqualification if it was a 'real boxing match'.

Paul said on Twitter:

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

Jake Paul @jakepaul I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.



I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification. https://t.co/YgNa7HIt3m

Poll : 0 votes