"The guy gets sh*t on a lot for not being a good dude" - Joe Pyfer defends Dana White from "bullsh*t" criticism, thanks for "graceful" treatment

Joe Pyfer scored a first-round TKO win over Alen Amedovski on the UFC Vegas 60 main card. 'Bodybagz' insisted on meeting his employer Dana White after a successful UFC debut.

Pyfer later explained that he was keen to meet White to express his gratitude. The UFC newcomer thanked his boss for providing him with a source of income to secure his accommodation for the following year.

Joe Pyfer also believes that the UFC boss is undeserving of some of the criticism regularly coming his way. While White has been accused of mistreating many of his fighters, 'Bodybagz' lauded the UFC president for treating him 'gracefully'. The 25-year-old middleweight said in the post-fight presser at UFC Vegas 60:

"I told him [Sean Shelby], I need to talk to him [Dana White] because I need to thank him. Because he gave me a home for a year, you know. He gave me money on the side of Contender [DWCS] and really that secured me being able to have a place to live for the next year. You know, on the house of Dana. I think the guy gets sh*t on a lot for not being a good dude or whatever bull***t that people say sometimes. And I don't know any of the other stories but as far as he's treated me, he's treated me gracefully."

"The guy gets sh*t on a lot for not being a good dude."



White has recently been accused of stuffing UFC cards with DWCS fighters who are arguably the lowest-paid on the roster.

Joe Pyfer was the only one to impress Dana White on the DWCS Season 6 opener

Pyfer made his first appearance on DWCS in 2020, where he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Stoltzfus. 'Bodybagz' made another attempt at earning a UFC contract in Season 6 of DWCS this year.

Joe Pyfer knocked out Ozzy Diaz in the second round, becoming the only fighter to secure a finish on the Season 6 opener. Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old was the only fighter to impress UFC honcho Dana White and get signed to the promotion.

White, who has brought along former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta to watch the event, was disappointed with all the fights barring Joe Pyfer's. The 53-year-old said in the post-fight presser:

“This is a huge opportunity for these kids. And it’s like, all right, you had a sh*tty first round. Let’s get after it in the second round. Let’s get after it in the third round. I saw none of that. I saw nobody trying until Pyfer. Even when their fights were over, nobody was overly excited. Nobody thought they delivered tonight. Nobody was acting like they were on to bigger things. I didn’t feel that at all.”

