Joe Rogan confident Mike Tyson with merely "70 percent of physical ability" from prime days can flatline "Disney kid" Jake Paul in upcoming bout

UFC commentator Joe Rogan discusses what Mike Tyson needs to secure an upset win against Jake Paul.

On July 20, a controversial exhibition boxing match goes down inside the AT&T Stadium, as 27-year-old Paul faces 58-year-old Tyson. The substantial age difference between the upcoming opponents has led to backlash from fans, with plenty of people worried about the legendary heavyweight boxer's health.

During a recent JRE podcast episode, Rogan provided Tyson's supporters hope by saying:

"It's weird that we're even talking about that the guy from Disney is gonna fight Mike Tyson, the YouTube kid. If Tyson can have a flashback to the glory days, if there's just a moment where he just sees a combination and empties it on him, that would be wild to watch."

Rogan continued:

"If he's physically capable of recapturing 70% of what he used to do, just dealing with that, just dealing with that, with probably 90% of the power. 70% of physical ability and 90% of the power because the power is not gone, you see it when he hits a bag. The power is there, 100%."

Watch Rogan discuss Paul vs Tyson below:

When were Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's last fights?

In February. 2023, Jake Paul suffered his lone professional boxing loss due to a split decision against Tommy Fury. Since then, the YouTuber-turned-fighter has silenced the doubters by securing three consecutive wins - Nate Diaz (unanimous decision), Andre August (first-round knockout), and Ryan Bourland (first-round knockout on March 2).

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson's last fight arguably started the latest chapter of exhibition/influencer boxing. In November 2020, Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round heavyweight exhibition bout, which was scored a draw. 'Iron' later turned down several high-paying offers for a return before agreeing to face Paul in June.

Coincidentally, Paul was featured in the co-main event of Tyson vs Jones Jr. On that night, 'The Problem Child' faced former NBA player Nate Robinson and knocked him out in round two. The former Disney actor now looks to add a legendary name to his boxing resume.

Watch Tyson's first day of training camp footage below:

