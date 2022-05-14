Joe Rogan details chilling story about Donald Cerrone - "He's a hardcore adrenaline junkie"

Donald Cerrone has cheated death on a number of occasions, with a cave diving incident in 2018 being an exceptionally close call.

In a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan recounted the tale, which saw Cerrone trapped without visibility in an underwater cave. He said:

"I had Donald Cerrone on my podcast and he was cave diving with this guy and the guy got his tube tangled, his rope tangled, and he freaked out and spazzed out and he filled the cavern up with silt so they couldn't see any more, and he couldn't figure out how to get out. And he was running out of air. It's the most riveting story I've ever heard in my life."

"When he [told the story], even though I knew he was here -- so I knew he was alive, he's obviously alive, he's sitting in front of me telling me this story. It's about him. But as he's telling me, I'm so filled with anxiety that I can hardly breath. He's doing an amazing job of telling me and the story's terrifying. He's talking about getting back to his wife and kid, that's what he's thinking about. While he's trying to get out he's thinking 'I am not going to f***ing quit. I'm going to get out.' And he finally gets out. Yoooooo."

"You want to talk about -- he's a hardcore adrenaline junkie. He's a professional cage fighter, he's had 48 fights in the UFC. He jumps jet skis and is always doing nutty things."

Watch Joe Rogan and Christina P talk about adrenaline junkies like Donald Cerrone below:

Donald Cerrone plans to fight two more times before retiring from combat sports

Donald Cerrone has revealed his plan to retire from fighting after two more fights with the UFC, putting his grand total of fights with the promotion (and it's sub-company the WEC) at 50.

In a recent video following his disappointing last minute removal from UFC 274 due to food poisoning, 'Cowboy' said:

“I have 48 fights under Zuffa. I am saddened that I couldn’t have my 49th, put on a show for you all. My number is 50, gentlemen. I’ll retire when I get 50. So I got two more fights left in the UFC."

The fight between Cerrone and Joe Lauzon originally scheduled for UFC 274 has been pushed back six weeks to June 18th. The two will now fight in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Emmett, set for the 15,000 seat Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

