  • Joe Rogan explains how Paddy Pimblett "tricks people" while lauding Englishman's "impressive" skills

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 07, 2025 22:50 GMT
Joe Rogan explains how Paddy Pimblett deceives opponents while praising the Englishman
Joe Rogan has been able to see through Paddy Pimblett's theatrics and comical features that surround him, being more calculated and precise than he seems to be. The veteran commentator suggested that 'The Baddy' hides his ferocious fight style behind his quirky personality and flamboyant appearance.

Rogan also addressed the criticism surrounding Pimblett's matchups, specifically his fighting opponents with a losing streak. Despite their losing records, Pimblett has fought battle-tested opponents throughout, especially against Michael Chandler, in contrast to how others have performed with him.

Rogan said:

“Paddy's a big lightweight. I always say he tricks people by dancing and having silly hair. That’s a killer. He’s tricking you; he’s like one of those bugs that pretends it’s a stick, and then he attacks you."
He continued:

“I love Chandler as well, and I love Paddy. He’s very impressive. There’s a good argument that the last three guys he fought — Bobby (King) Green, Chandler and Tony Ferguson — he’s fighting guys with losing records, which is true.
"But it’s still very impressive. What he did to Chandler in comparison to what Charles Oliveira did. Oliveira was in real trouble in the third round of their last fight, and in real trouble of the first round of their first fight. Paddy was never in trouble.”
Check out Rogan's comments in the video below: (1:04:01)

youtube-cover
Joe Rogan breaks down what makes Islam Makhachev’s D’arce choke so unique

Joe Rogan had an interesting take on what makes Islam Makhachev's D'arce choke different from other fighters.

Makhachev's last two fights are a living example of how he has mastered the submission. The short grip D'arce he finished flawlessly in his last bout against Renato Moicano speaks a ton about his understanding of the grappling art.

Rogan said:

"One of the things you see about Islam [Makhachev], he has a very unique way of doing the D'arce. Islam grabs his own wrist like this to finish it, whereas other guys go all the way down to the bicep."

He added:

"You can get your arms all the way through if they are long, then you can cinch it up. Islam cinching it up actually by grabbing hold of his wrist, and so it gives you extra space, and the grip that he uses is incredibly tight. He's also insanely strong. Islam is insanely strong."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments in the video below:

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
