Joe Rogan reveals secret to Islam Makhachev's signature choke: "Nobody else does that"

Joe Rogan explained what separates Islam Makhachev's D'arce choke from most UFC fighters.

Over the last year, Makhachev has defended his UFC lightweight title twice, securing consecutive D'arce choke finishes against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

Rogan recently broke down Islam Makhachev's D'arce choke during his episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' with master bowhunter and outdoorsman Cameron Hanes:

"One of the things you see about Islam [Makhachev], he has a very unique way of doing the D'arce. Islam grabs his own wrist like this to finish it, whereas other guys go all the way down to the bicep.

"The thing about grabbing the wrist like that, that's really good, is you can make it a little bit tighter in a situation where you can't, some guys have too much bulk, and maybe your arms are too short. Long arms is really important for a D'arce, like Jon Jones must have a wicked D'arce."

Rogan followed up by saying:

"You can get your arms all the way through if they are long, then you can cinch it up. Islam cinching it up actually by grabbing hold of his wrist, and so it gives you extra space, and the grip that he uses is incredibly tight.

"He's also insanely strong. Islam is insanely strong. He's got that sort of elite grappling strength that comes from decades of throwing human bodies around."

Watch Rogan talk about Makhachev's D'arce choke below:

What's next for Islam Makhachev in the UFC?

Islam Makhachev's last fight was the previously mentioned submission win against Renato Moicano in January.

The pound-for-pound king has since been tied to rumors for a potential title defense against Ilia Topuria, the former UFC featherweight champion who vacated his throne and moved up to lightweight.

Meanwhile, Makhachev has been focused on moving up to welterweight and potentially becoming a champion in a second division.

Makhachev's next fight could be determined by this Saturday's UFC 315 main event. The Russian powerhouse's team doesn't want him fighting his training partner, Belal Muhammad, who's defending his welterweight title in the main event against Jack Della Maddalena.

If Muhammad loses later this week, Makhachev would have a clear path to move up to welterweight for a second title.

