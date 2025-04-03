Joe Rogan feels Jon Jones' "heyday is still going on" - "It's really this one fight, man"

On the March 22 edition of his JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan heaped praise on reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. In fact, he went as far as claiming that Jones is still, in a sense, in his prime and that the only fight awaiting him is Tom Aspinall.

Ad

During the conversation, one of Rogan's close friends, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub brought up the fact that he was a fighter during the prime years of Jon Jones. However, given that 'Bones' has never suffered a legitimate loss, Rogan argued that he is still in his prime.

"I think his heyday is still going on, man. Especially at heavyweight. It's really this one fight, man. This one fight. After that, we got a f*cking... they gotta f*cking scour [the world for an opponent]."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's praise of Jon Jones (36:16):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The longtime UFC commentator has witnessed the rise and continued dominance of Jones, who first debuted for the promotion in 2008, nearly 20 years ago. The only blemished on his record is a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, which UFC CEO Dana White has tried, in vain, to scrub clean.

For most of his other fights, Jones has been fairly dominant. Now, though, the MMA world is clamoring for him to defend his heavyweight title against the division's interim champion, Aspinall, who has made short work of everyone he has faced in the UFC.

Ad

No one has made it to the judges' decision against the Englishman, who is hyper-confident in his ability to beat Jones. Unfortunately, Jones has been reluctant to fight Aspinall, but White has assured fans that the matchup will indeed take place.

Joe Rogan had previously campaigned for Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira to take place

Despite the large amount of interest generated by the expected bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, Joe Rogan previously threw his support behind a bout involving 'Bones' and then UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, any hope for that matchup went up in flames after 'Poatan' lost to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, costing him the light heavyweight title and the chance to move up and challenge Jones for heavyweight gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.