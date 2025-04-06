  • home icon
  Joe Rogan and friends discuss fighters who cut a boatload of weight to be fight-ready: "The guy walked around at 250"

Joe Rogan and friends discuss fighters who cut a boatload of weight to be fight-ready: "The guy walked around at 250"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 06, 2025 23:23 GMT
Joe Rogan and his Fight Companion guests recently discussed weight-cutting in the UFC [Image Courtesy: @joerogan via YouTube]

On the March 22, 2025 edition of the JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan and his usual group of close friends Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo welcomed legendary no-gi grappler Gordon Ryan. Together, the group discussed MMA fighters who cut tremendous weight to compete.

The first name to be brought up by Rogan was reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is one of the largest lightweights in the world. He is so large, in fact, that he struggled with his weight cut for UFC 284 due to the smaller rehydration window in Australia and was noticeably weaker.

This, though, prompted Bravo to bring one of the few fighters to ever make the great Khabib Nurmagomedov struggle.

"How about Gleison Tibau? He cut to 55 [155 pounds]. That guy walked around at 250 pounds. I think that dude has the record for weight-cutting."

This then caused Ryan to express his astonishment over the fact that former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira used to fight at middleweight.

"I don't know how Alex Pereira ever made 185."

Check out Joe Rogan and his guests discussing weight-cutting in the UFC (44:28):

The longtime UFC commentator has been open about his own shock over Pereira's ability to make middleweight. The drawbacks of the massive weight cut, though, became apparent tthe moment the Brazilian power-puncher moved up to light heavyweight, where he is noticeably tougher.

Meanwhile, the Dagestani contingent in MMA is often accused of being weight bullies, with Colby Covington, in particular, fielding that criticism given that he fights at his natural weight class.

Joe Rogan previously pushed for Alex Pereira to fight at heavyweight

The topic of Jon Jones' next opponent was all the rage throughout 2024, especially with both Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall dominating their opponents. While many were eager to watch the Englishman, who is the interim heavyweight champion face 'Bones,' Joe Rogan supported the idea of 'Poatan' doing so.

"One of the things that's been discussed is you potentially moving up to heavyweight. Is that something we will see from you in the future?"

Check out Joe Rogan bringing up Alex Pereira's heavyweight plans (2:19):

Pereira had an extremely dominant run in 2024, TKO'ing everyone who stood before him as he defended the light heavyweight title. He thereafter expressed an interest in moving up to heavyweight to face Jones, which Rogan was a massive proponent of.

Unfortunately for 'Poatan,' his heavyweight plans were dashed by Magomed Ankalaev, who dethroned him as light heavyweight champion at UFC 313.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
