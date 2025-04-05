Alex Pereira's coach comes clean about which of 'Poatan's' wins, either Jiří Procházka or Jamahal Hill, brought him the most joy

In a recent interview on The Coach and The Casual, Alex Pereira's coach and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira touched on which of his pupil's wins he treasures the most. He was asked to choose between Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill, who themselves are former champions.
While Teixeira found it difficult to choose a more satisfying win, given that both men defeated him in light heavyweight title fights, he ultimately chose Hill. His reasoning was Hill's relentless trash talk leading up to the fight with Pereira, which had visibly angered 'Poatan.'
"Just both, man. Both. Jamahal was maybe talking more sh*t, so maybe."
Check out Glover Teixeira choosing a favorite among Alex Pereira's wins (19:58):
Pereira had stunning wins over both Procházka and Hill. He crossed swords with the Czech samurai twice, with their first encounter taking place at UFC 295. At the time, the light heavyweight title was vacant, and their bout was more competitive, with Procházka even exhibiting decent wrestling and top control.
In the end, though, he was dropped and TKO'd by Pereira. The pair had their long-awaited rematch at UFC 303, where 'Poatan' scored a far more dominant win, completely annihilating 'Denisa' within two rounds. Round one ended with a massive knockdown on the Brazilian star's behalf.
Then, in the opening seconds of round two, Pereira floored Procházka with a switch kick before TKO'ing him with follow-up ground-and-pound. Meanwhile, Hill he faced at UFC 300, knocking him down with a left hook before pouncing with ground-and-pound to leave him out cold in one of Pereira's easiest-ever wins.
Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira have three opponents in common
Alex Pereira's conquests over Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill are well-known, as are Glover Teixeira's losses to the men at UFC 275 and UFC 283 respectively. However, there is a third fighter that they have shared as a mutual opponent: Jan Błachowicz, another ex-light heavyweight champion.
Check out Alex Pereira vs. Jan Błachowicz highlights:
He first faced Pereira in 'Poatan's' light heavyweight debut at UFC 291, losing via split-decision. Unfortunately for Błachowicz, he also tasted defeat at Teixeira's hands, with a submission loss at UFC 267 costing him his then light heavyweight belt.