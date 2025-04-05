Alex Pereira's coach comes clean about which of 'Poatan's' wins, either Jiří Procházka or Jamahal Hill, brought him the most joy

In a recent interview on The Coach and The Casual, Alex Pereira's coach and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira touched on which of his pupil's wins he treasures the most. He was asked to choose between Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill, who themselves are former champions.

Ad

While Teixeira found it difficult to choose a more satisfying win, given that both men defeated him in light heavyweight title fights, he ultimately chose Hill. His reasoning was Hill's relentless trash talk leading up to the fight with Pereira, which had visibly angered 'Poatan.'

"Just both, man. Both. Jamahal was maybe talking more sh*t, so maybe."

Check out Glover Teixeira choosing a favorite among Alex Pereira's wins (19:58):

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Pereira had stunning wins over both Procházka and Hill. He crossed swords with the Czech samurai twice, with their first encounter taking place at UFC 295. At the time, the light heavyweight title was vacant, and their bout was more competitive, with Procházka even exhibiting decent wrestling and top control.

In the end, though, he was dropped and TKO'd by Pereira. The pair had their long-awaited rematch at UFC 303, where 'Poatan' scored a far more dominant win, completely annihilating 'Denisa' within two rounds. Round one ended with a massive knockdown on the Brazilian star's behalf.

Ad

Then, in the opening seconds of round two, Pereira floored Procházka with a switch kick before TKO'ing him with follow-up ground-and-pound. Meanwhile, Hill he faced at UFC 300, knocking him down with a left hook before pouncing with ground-and-pound to leave him out cold in one of Pereira's easiest-ever wins.

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira have three opponents in common

Alex Pereira's conquests over Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill are well-known, as are Glover Teixeira's losses to the men at UFC 275 and UFC 283 respectively. However, there is a third fighter that they have shared as a mutual opponent: Jan Błachowicz, another ex-light heavyweight champion.

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira vs. Jan Błachowicz highlights:

Expand Tweet

He first faced Pereira in 'Poatan's' light heavyweight debut at UFC 291, losing via split-decision. Unfortunately for Błachowicz, he also tasted defeat at Teixeira's hands, with a submission loss at UFC 267 costing him his then light heavyweight belt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.