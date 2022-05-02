Joe Rogan heaps praise on 'Chito' Marlon Vera for "gigantic" win over Rob Font

Marlon Vera amazed Joe Rogan with his emphatic win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53 last weekend. Happy to see Vera's hard work pay off, the UFC color commentator lauded him for the win.

Rogan also believes that the win over Font marks an important juncture in 'Chito's' career. The 54-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"Huge congratulations to @chitoveraufc on a gigantic win last night! It’s so inspiring watching his hard work pay off! Every time he’s in there he looks better, and last night was a real career highlight."

Thanking Rogan for his wishes, Vera responded:

"Thank u brother"

Marlon 'Chito' Vera took on a top-five contender in Rob Font in the main event at UFC Vegas 53. The New England Cartel's best started to land from the initial bell, with his signature jab repeatedly finding its mark. 'Chito' answered back with low kicks and managed to stand his ground despite absorbing some damage.

Font started where he left off seemingly having the upper edge for the majority of round two. But Vera floored him with a left hook towards the end of the round, swaying the momentum of the fight. Although Font kept on finding his mark, 'Chito' seemed to hurt the New Englander with every strike.

Vera dropped Font a second time with a splitting knee in the third round but failed to secure a finish. While Font kept on landing combinations, 'Chito' went on to stun and wobble his opponent in the championship rounds to earn a triumphant decision win.

Marlon Vera wants a rematch with Jose Aldo

Marlon Vera is now riding a three-fight winning streak, all of which were bonus-winning performances. Vera is eyeing revenge from the man who handed him his last octagon defeat.

In the aftermath of his recent win over Rob Font, 'Chito' called for a rematch with former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who is now making a run for bantamweight gold. Referring to the 2020 loss to 'Junior', Vera said in a post-fight presser:

"I would love to fight Aldo again, and especially in a five-rounder, just because he declined a five-rounder when we fought last December. I would love to kick his ass, and if we get to match again, I will finish again. I guarantee that.”

Watch 'Chito's' appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

Edited by Allan Mathew