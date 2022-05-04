"The most iconic Hip-Hop band of all time" - Joe Rogan and Khalil Rountree discuss the impact of the Wu-Tang Clan

Joe Rogan got a chance to geek out on his love for the Wu-Tang Clan on a recent episode of his podcast with Khalil Rountree.

Rountree is a surging fighter in the UFC light heavyweight division, and his two recent TKO wins earned him a spot on the latest Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show. During their conversation, Rountree brought up the Wu-Tang Clan.

He said:

"There's a whole other level of training to Wu-Tang. Like if you specifically put Wu-Tang on to train, I get your mentality and that internal feeling that you get, cuz that's one of my last fights, I walked out to 'Protect Ya Neck,' and just that mentality. You had the beat and the drums, you just feel like this bad ass martial artist. A street martial artist."

That led Rogan down a rabbit hole remembering his days of comedy touring and listening to Wu-Tang Clan in the car.

Wu-Tang Is For The Children @WUTangKids 29 years ago today the world officially heard Wu-Tang Clan for the first time when they dropped their first single "Protect Ya Neck" from their epic debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” and the rest is history 29 years ago today the world officially heard Wu-Tang Clan for the first time when they dropped their first single "Protect Ya Neck" from their epic debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” and the rest is history 👐https://t.co/KQGv4ejvae

He said:

"Just the fact that they brought those dudes together is so interesting. That the Wu-Tang Clan existed at all. And it's so iconic. The Wu-Tang Clan is probably the most iconic hip hop band of all time. It's a different thing. Wu-Tang is like a mindset. Like when Dave Chappelle says 'Wu-Tang' as a punchline sometimes. Like he'll say something and go 'Wu-Tang!' You can't use any other band like that ... And the people in it vary so wildly. You got Ol' Dirty Bastard who's just f***ing crazy. And the GZA who's an elite chess player. And I think he's done TED Talks and s**t. He's a legit genius!"

Watch the full clip of Joe Rogan and Khalil Rountree discussing the Wu-Tang Clan below:

Joe Rogan beleives Charles Oliveira is the only lightweight that'd give Khabib Nurmagomedov a tough time

UFC 274 is coming up on May 7 featuring the return of UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. He'll be taking on Justin Gaethje in another tough test, but this time the sportsbooks have 'Do Bronx' as the favorite.

It's taken some time for MMA fans to start respecting Oliveira, and Joe Rogan explained why on a recent podcast. He said:

"People think of Oliveira as not being a monster 'cause there's times that people have beaten him. Like Paul Felder smashed him and there were a lot of guys who beat him. Cub Swanson has KO'd him. Guys have beaten him, but he's gotten better."

Rogan went so far as to say Oliveira would give lightweight GOAT contender Khabib Nurmagomedov trouble. He said:

"[Gaethje] tapped and then he went out. But the way [Nurmagomedov] did it, he went through him. He went right through him. I think Khabib could do that to almost anybody, except maybe Oliveira."

Watch Joe Rogan discuss Charles Oliveira below:

Edited by Ryan Harkness