Joe Rogan podcast moment: When Jorge Masvidal made a bold prediction ahead of Gilbert Burns clash

In episode #137 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show in 2023, Jorge Masvidal was seen making a confident remark ahead of UFC 287, where he faced Gilbert Burns.

As per Masvidal, Burns was vulnerable to takedown defense and striking counters, and the Brazilian's style is "tailor-made" for his style. But, their fight told a different story, as Burns earned a victory via unanimous decision. Masvidal's retirement followed right after this loss.

Masvidal told Joe Rogan:

"I think uh, wrestling—he's not that good. So I know I could negate him on the wrestling takedowns and just keep it stand-up. And stand-up, he makes a lot of mistakes constantly, I feel. You know, just looking at it from a striker's point of view, I feel he's like tailor-made for me to give him a f***ing left hook to the jaw and end his night, you know?"

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (08:28):

Joe Rogan's longtime backing of Jack Della Maddalena comes full circle after his win over Belal Muhammad

Joe Rogan has long been a vocal admirer of Jack Della Maddalena, who recently beat Belal Muhammad to become the new UFC welterweight champion.

Three years ago, Rogan was the one who interviewed Maddalena after his victory against Pete Rodriguez in just under two minutes during his promotional debut at UFC 270.

Maddalena's debut caught everyone's attention, and Rogan was as excited as one can be, expressing his interest in seeing the young prospect rise. The 57-year-old said:

"Oh my goodness that was smooth. Della Maddalena is something special, he really is good and he's only 25 years old. This kid has a huge future ahead of him."

He added:

"Jack, you're 25 years old. You have an amazing future ahead of you and I can't wait to see you inside the octagon again."

Check out Joe Rogan interviewing Jack Della Maddalena after his debut at UFC: (1:00)

