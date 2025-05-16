  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Joe Rogan
  • Joe Rogan podcast moment: When Jorge Masvidal made a bold prediction ahead of Gilbert Burns clash

Joe Rogan podcast moment: When Jorge Masvidal made a bold prediction ahead of Gilbert Burns clash

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 16, 2025 14:36 GMT
When Jorge Masvidal( right) made a bold prediction about Gilbert Burns (left) on Joe Rogan&rsquo;s podcast: [image courtesy: Getty Images]
When Jorge Masvidal (right) made a bold prediction about Gilbert Burns (left) on Joe Rogan’s podcast. [image courtesy: Getty Images]

In episode #137 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show in 2023, Jorge Masvidal was seen making a confident remark ahead of UFC 287, where he faced Gilbert Burns.

Ad

As per Masvidal, Burns was vulnerable to takedown defense and striking counters, and the Brazilian's style is "tailor-made" for his style. But, their fight told a different story, as Burns earned a victory via unanimous decision. Masvidal's retirement followed right after this loss.

Masvidal told Joe Rogan:

"I think uh, wrestling—he's not that good. So I know I could negate him on the wrestling takedowns and just keep it stand-up. And stand-up, he makes a lot of mistakes constantly, I feel. You know, just looking at it from a striker's point of view, I feel he's like tailor-made for me to give him a f***ing left hook to the jaw and end his night, you know?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (08:28):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Rogan's longtime backing of Jack Della Maddalena comes full circle after his win over Belal Muhammad

Joe Rogan has long been a vocal admirer of Jack Della Maddalena, who recently beat Belal Muhammad to become the new UFC welterweight champion.

Three years ago, Rogan was the one who interviewed Maddalena after his victory against Pete Rodriguez in just under two minutes during his promotional debut at UFC 270.

Ad

Maddalena's debut caught everyone's attention, and Rogan was as excited as one can be, expressing his interest in seeing the young prospect rise. The 57-year-old said:

"Oh my goodness that was smooth. Della Maddalena is something special, he really is good and he's only 25 years old. This kid has a huge future ahead of him."

He added:

"Jack, you're 25 years old. You have an amazing future ahead of you and I can't wait to see you inside the octagon again."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan interviewing Jack Della Maddalena after his debut at UFC: (1:00)

youtube-cover
About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications