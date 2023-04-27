A fan of Joe Rogan recently tattooed the world-renowned UFC color commentator's face on his leg. The tattoo is accompanied by mushrooms, which Rogan has taken recreationally and garnered a reaction from the world's most popular podcaster as he took to Instagram.

He shared a video of the leg tattoo on an Instagram post, offering his thoughts regarding the level of dedication shown by the fan. Joe Rogan pointed out that he has lost count of how many tattoos of himself he has seen people get, but always remains appreciative, even if such tattoos are still bizarre.

The comedian has quickly become one of the most popular figures on social media due to his presence across several different industries. He was once the host of the well-known fear-based game show Fear Factor between 2001 and 2006. Furthermore, he has been a comedian since 1988.

His additional work as the face of the UFC's color commentary team also helped heighten his popularity. Thus, Rogan is currently the most popular podcaster in the world as he hosts the Joe Rogan Experience, for which Spotify paid him $200 million to acquire exclusive rights.

His popularity has sparked a large following on the internet that inspires the level of devotion showcased by his many legions of fans who tattoo his face on their body parts.

Joe Rogan's history as a martial artist

While he is better known for his work as a podcaster and UFC commentator, Joe Rogan has never been a professional fighter. This, however, does not mean he has no martial arts background whatsoever.

As a child, Rogan took up various martial arts, including Taekwondo, in which he earned a black belt.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday As a teenager, Joe Rogan was a practitioner of Taekwondo.



He had a great fascination for martial arts and its disciplines. As a teenager, Joe Rogan was a practitioner of Taekwondo.He had a great fascination for martial arts and its disciplines. https://t.co/qJPIvWvrDu

Not only is he a Taekwondo black belt, but he also won the US Open Championship Taekwondo tournament when he was 19 years old. While he briefly transitioned into amateur kickboxing, amassing a record of two wins and one loss, he refrained from pursuing active competition any further due to fear of injury.

Several years later, the UFC color commentator earned his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt at 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu from his close friend Eddie Bravo.

