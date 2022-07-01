"That's my gatekeeper" - Joe Rogan reveals Kamaru Usman's nickname for Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman has put up with a lot of trash talk from Colby Covington over the course of their two fights. Now that he's 2-0 over 'Chaos,' Usman is talking a little trash of his own.

During a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Eryk Anders, Rogan brought up the tough situation Covington is in. There's no obvious road back to the welterweight title so long as Kamaru Usman holds it, and that pleases the champion. Joe Rogan said:

"Colby's a hell of a f***ing wrestler. He's a hell of a fighter. And maybe he'd be the champ if it wasn't for Usman. But he's in that Usman era. It's funny because Usman tells everybody 'That's my gatekeeper. You gotta beat Colby if you want a shot at the title.' And Colby's like 'F***!' Because he's got a point. Beat him twice, and they were good fights. But it was clear who won. First fight stopped him. Second fight dropped him. Hurt him bad twice. He's the man."

Rogan went on to praise Usman for his dominance in the UFC.

"He got the ten fight win streak before he got the title fight because nobody wanted to fight him. He was mauling everybody. The thing about Usman is if you watch up until the Colby fights, nobody's ever even really given him a hard time. Colby at least gave him some hard rounds. But everybody else gets mauled. What he did to Tyron Woodley to win the title. Like s***, nobody ever did that to Tyron before we saw that."

Listen to Joe Rogan and Eryk Anders discuss Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman below:

Usman is an impressive 20-1 and has already racked up an impressive five welterweight title defenses. Colby Covington may have to wait a while if he's hoping another welterweight can knock him off the throne.

Mikey Bats @MikeJBknows If Kamaru Usman successfully defends the title against Leon Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov...in a row?



Those arguments for him as the greatest UFC welterweight of all time become REALLY serious. If Kamaru Usman successfully defends the title against Leon Edwards, Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov...in a row?Those arguments for him as the greatest UFC welterweight of all time become REALLY serious.

Watch Kamaru Usman dance in celebration of his return at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman is pretty active for a UFC champion, having defended his belt three times in 2021. A hand injury has kept him out of the octagon since his last fight in November 2021, but now he has a return date booked. Usman will face off against UK fighter Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20.

To celebrate the fight and tickets going on sale, Usman shared some of his dance moves in an amusing video.

