Joe Rogan’s big idea for the UFC gets ex-MMA referee’s backing

Ex-UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy agrees with Joe Rogan about Dana White picking the wrong sport to invest in.

Ad

Over the last few years, Dana White has controversially invested in Power Slap, a slap-fighting promotion closely associated with the UFC.

Earlier this month, Joe Rogan did an episode of his JRE Fight Companion for UFC London, during which he claimed White should have invested in kickboxing instead of slap-fighting.

During a recent episode of WEIGHING IN, John McCarthy reacted to Rogan's comments by saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Joe doesn't like the slap [Power Slap]. I don't like the slap and the reason I don't like it is because there's no skill involved. To sit there and say that there's skill involved, there's really not."

Ad

Trending

McCarthy followed up:

"I would love to see Dana do exactly what Joe is talking about. I would love to see him help kickboxing. Change some rules, change some things up, and make it exciting, make them go more than three rounds at times... You can make it really exciting and there's some great athletes out there in the kickboxing world. I agree with Joe. I would rather see them do kickboxing than the slap."

Ad

Watch McCarthy's comments agreeing with Rogan starting at 1:27:47 using this link.

Ad

Joe Rogan explains why the UFC would succeed with kickboxing

Joe Rogan has attempted for many years to have Dana White and the UFC invest in kickboxing.

During the previously mentioned UFC London fight companion, Rogan explained why the sport would be popular:

"If you only like stand-up fights, it's not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring... The knockouts are f**king crazy... Kickboxing with MMA gloves in a cage would be giant. It would be dope. Just have a striking-only segment of the UFC."

Ad

Dana White hasn't shown any interest in kickboxing. Instead, he plans to continue investing in slap-fighting and also enter the boxing landscape later this year.

ONE Championship is the most popular combat sports promotion that incorporates more than one sport. They often host events showcasing bouts in MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

Watch Rogan's comments starting at 4:35 below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.