Joe Rogan's latest episode with Patrick Bet-David has Tristan Tate thrilled

UFC announcer Joe Rogan is one of the more influential and recognisable people in the modern media world, largely thanks to his Spotify show The Joe Rogan Experience.

This week saw the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience feature a discussion between Rogan and writer, entrepreneur and influencer Patrick Bet-David.

Patrick Bet-David @patrickbetdavid himself, @joerogan.



A ton was discussed: ESG, Trump interview and many other issues.



It’s live on Spotify! Another great conversation with thehimself, @joerogan.A ton was discussed: ESG, Trump interview and many other issues.It’s live on Spotify! pic.twitter.com/Egd7nw3IyO

According to Bet-David on Twitter, the podcast sees them discuss subjects such as former US President Donald Trump and ESG investing.

While this podcast has only just been released, it already has one advocate in the form of notorious social media influencer Tristan Tate.

In response to Bet-David’s Tweet advertising the show, the younger brother of fellow influencer Andrew Tate posted a recommendation, despite the fact that he claimed to have not watched it himself yet.

It should hardly come as a surprise to see Tristan Tate endorse Rogan’s interview with Patrick Bet-David.

This is because the entrepreneur famously interviewed Tate’s brother Andrew back in early June, sitting down with him in his adopted country of Romania to talk for around five hours.

Joe Rogan Tristan Tate brother: What did the UFC announcer say about Andrew Tate’s arrest?

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate were famously arrested last December on various accusations, including r*pe, human trafficking and organised crime.

The two influencers were eventually charged with the crimes in June and are now awaiting trial in their adopted country of Romania.

Many social media stars have had their say on the Tate brothers, and Joe Rogan is no exception. Back in January, shortly after ‘Top G’ and his brother were initially arrested, he shared his thoughts on them on an episode of JRE.

The UFC announcer had the following to say after watching Tate talk with Patrick Bet-David:

“They talked for hours, and you get to see this is a very intelligent and calculated guy. You might not agree with his message. You might not agree with all the misogynist stuff – I don’t agree with it. You might not agree with all the crazy antics, but you cannot deny that that’s been incredibly successful because it resonates with a lot of young men who don’t feel represented in the media. And they see this guy and what he’s saying and it looks like fun. Do they agree with what he’s saying? That doesn’t mean they agree with it, they think it’s fun. It’s like pro-wrestling; he’s like a bad guy in pro-wrestling. He’s like a heel.”

Later, Rogan’s guest Dave Portnoy stated his surprise that Tate would seek publicity after being accused of numerous crimes:

“You would think if you’re committing atrocities, you would try to stay under the radar...he does quite the opposite.”

Watch Rogan and Portnoy discuss Andrew Tate below.