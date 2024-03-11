Joe Rogan's "ugly" comment during Maycee Barber fight leaves fans in splits - "Unchallenged rizz"

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on UFC color commentator Joe Rogan's remarks regarding women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber.

Barber squared off against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 299 in the event's preliminary card. The flyweight bout lasting three rounds took place on Mar. 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

While commenting on Barber's fight, Rogan stated:

''Everything’s ugly in a Maycee Barber fight.. except her''

The MMA community was amazed by Rogan's sense of humor after hearing his comment. They rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Unchallenged rizz''

Another wrote:

''To be fair he didnt lie lol. Maycee is dumb gorgeous''

One fan praised Rogan's sense of humor, writing:

''Rogan's humor adds a fun element to everything he does.''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to NonStopPhilly's post on X

Barber entered the fight on a five-fight winning streak in the promotion, which included victories over Amanda Ribas, Andrea Lee, and Jessica Eye.

Chookagian had been out of action for some time before the UFC 299 bout. 'Blonde Fighter' lost to Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision at UFC 280 and was looking to get back in the win column against Barber.

The flyweight bout ended up being a back-and-forth affair that lasted the full three rounds. Ultimately, 'The Future' emerged victorious via unanimous decision, with each of the three judges scoring the contest 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in favor of Barber.

The 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC women's flyweight rankings.

Joe Rogan reacts to Sean O’Malley’s win against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299

Sean O’Malley made his first bantamweight title defense against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at the main event of UFC 299 on Mar. 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The fight was a rematch from their previous bout at UFC 252 in August 2020, where 'Chito' won via second-round TKO.

Since their previous encounter, the reigning bantamweight champion had surged in popularity and was coming off an impressive title-winning second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. Meanwhile, Vera had just defeated veteran Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision at UFC 292.

The title fight lasted 25 minutes. Ultimately, O'Malley retained his bantamweight title and won by unanimous decision.

Following the fight, UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on O'Malley's performance. He said:

''What a war, what a fight, what a performance by O'Malley. What Heart by Chito Vera, I mean the the precision and the footwork and movement of O'Malley was just on another level.''

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments below: