  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Joe Rogan shares no-holds-barred take on Khamzat Chimaev allegedly crypto-scamming fans: "Are we mad at the casino when someone blows all their money"

Joe Rogan shares no-holds-barred take on Khamzat Chimaev allegedly crypto-scamming fans: "Are we mad at the casino when someone blows all their money"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 08, 2025 02:54 GMT
Joe Rogan talks about Khamzat Chimaev
Joe Rogan talks about Khamzat Chimaev's alleged involvement in crypto scam. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on UFC middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam. Chimaev actively promoted the SMASH meme coin, which surged in value before sharply declining. Sean Strickland and others noted that the investors, many of them allegedly fans, felt cheated.

Ad

Rogan argued that people engaging in these investments are not necessarily fans but rather gamblers trying to cash in quickly. He questioned the outrage when meme coin investors lose money but not when people lose at a casino.

Rogan pointed out that similar tactics in the stock market would likely be considered illegal. Speaking on episode #2286 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"There was this one coin that Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC fighter, released. They were claiming that he did a pump-and-dump [and] ripped off his fans. I'm like, yeah, you can't rip off your fans, obviously, but I don't know if the people buying those coins are even fans. I think they're gamblers...[They are] trying to figure out when to buy and sell. It's like a casino at that point."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan added:

"Are we mad at the casino when someone blows all their money playing roulette? No, because that’s what they signed up for... People win money in roulette, or they don’t. But if you lose, we’re not mad at the casino. So why are we mad when someone loses money in meme coins? What the f*ck did you think was going to happen?"
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (31:00):

youtube-cover
Ad

Chimaev’s team issued an apology during the incident, claiming that they were misled and had no intention of deceiving investors. A representative from the token project also denied wrongdoing, stating that neither Chimaev nor his team caused the price collapse.

Joe Rogan discusses a potential middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan recently analyzed a potential matchup between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev for the middleweight title.

Ad

Du Plessis defended his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 by unanimous decision. While discussing the fight, Rogan spoke about Chimaev’s elite wrestling and questioned whether du Plessis could stop his takedown attempts. Speaking on episode #2220 of his podcast, Rogan said:

"He [du Plessis] can wrestle. He's got very good jiu-jitsu. He hits f**king hard, and he's a big, durable dude. But I don't know if he's going to be able to wrestle with that guy [Chimaev]. Like, I don't know, man. Khamzat's skill is so high level, it makes me wonder."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:14:0):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी