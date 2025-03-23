  • home icon
  • Joe Rogan shuts down Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria talk, pitches wild alternative matchup: "I don’t think that’s happening"

Joe Rogan shuts down Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria talk, pitches wild alternative matchup: "I don’t think that’s happening"

By Jake Foley
Modified Mar 23, 2025 17:33 GMT
Ilia Topuria
Joe Rogan (left) believes Islam Makhachev (middle) vs. Ilia Topuria (right) won't be next for the former featherweight champion. [Image Courtesy: @JoeRogan @Islam_Makhachev @IliaTopuria on Instagram]

Joe Rogan revealed who he wants to see Ilia Topuria fight in his UFC lightweight debut.

Last month, Topuria revealed he was vacating his UFC featherweight title and permanently moving up to lightweight. 'El Matador' has voiced his interest in immediately challenging 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev.

Dana White hasn't confirmed if Topuria's lightweight debut will be a title shot against Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan had this to say about who he wants to see Topuria fight next during his latest 'JRE Fight Companion' episode:

"I don’t think that’s happening... I wonder what they’re gonna do with Topuria. I like Topuria vs Oliveira. Oliveira is so tall, so dangerous everywhere, huge reach advantage. Those lightweights are real big, Islam’s huge."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Ilia Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title with a second-round knockout against Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024.

Eight months later, Topuria defended his throne for the first time with a shocking third-round knockout win against Max Holloway, establishing arguably the greatest two-fight run in the division's history.

The 28-year-old explained that he moved up to lightweight because he was satisfied with his featherweight accomplishments and to avoid a drastic weight cut.

Tensions build between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira after recent comments

Ilia Topuria initially was solely focused on challenging lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his divisional debut.

'El Matador' has recently shifted his focus slightly due to the following comments made by former champion Charles Oliveira:

"I will only fight [Topuria] if he wins the belt."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (via ESPN MMA):

Topuria heard about Oliveira's comments and responded with the following message on X:

"Charles, it's better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge."
Charles Oliveira last fought in November 2024, defeating Michael Chandler by unanimous decision.

Oliveira is the number two-ranked lightweight, making him a solid opponent for Ilia Topuria to introduce himself to the division.

Topuria holds a professional MMA record of 16-0, including eight wins in the UFC (six finishes).

Check out Ilia Topuria's tweet below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
